Broadpeak Participates in TM Forum Catalyst Project to Take Multiscreen Services to the Next Level

Project Championed By Orange Seeks to Improve Multiscreen Quality of Experience Leveraging Thomson Video Networks, JDSU, and Broadpeak Technologies

RENNES, France -- June 1, 2015 -- Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) technologies and live and video-on-demand (VOD) servers for cable, IPTV, OTT, hybrid, and mobile TV operators worldwide, will be participating in a new Catalyst project sponsored by TM Forum, the non-profit industry association dedicated to transforming the digital economy. Catalyst projects connect service providers, technology suppliers, and global enterprises, enabling them to create innovative solutions to common industry challenges. The "Ensuring the Best Multi-Screen Customer Experience" Catalyst project, championed by Orange, with Broadpeak, JDSU, and Thomson Video Networks as participants, will help multiscreen service providers improve customer retention and reduce operational costs through proactive real-time analytics, correlation of KPIs measured in end-user devices, and enhanced quality of experience (QoE) functionality across multiple devices and platforms. The team will demonstrate its findings at TM Forum Live! in Nice, France, June 1-4.

"When it comes to live multiscreen delivery, service providers need to be able to scale in a profitable way while ensuring an exceptional quality of experience for end-users," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO of Broadpeak. "By being a part of the Catalyst project with other visionaries in our industry, Broadpeak will help service providers understand the tools, processes, and best practices for achieving this goal. Our nanoCDN(TM) technology is part of the solution, which features innovative technologies such as ABR and multicast."

The Catalyst project will take into account various elements in the video delivery chain, such as content, video transcoder performance, delivery network, device, and application, all of which can make a significant impact on end-user QoE.

At TM Forum Live!, the companies will demonstrate how ABR services can be turned up and proactively monitored to allow end-users to visualize their respective video services' QoE based on video mean opinion scores from a unique portal, whatever their access network. The demonstration will focus on two use cases: how to ensure new ABR services over caching CDNs will run properly prior to launch and how to detect issues after launch, and how to proactively measure customer experience in order to reduce churn, localize issues for faster repair, and provide SLA defense.

The demo will also show benefits, in terms of bandwidth consumption, enabled by Broadpeak's award-winning nanoCDN technology. nanoCDN enables operators to extend their CDN into the home network, leveraging equipment such as broadband gateways and STBs. Through the power of multicast, nanoCDN makes live HTTP video delivery to any device truly scalable, turning millions of broadband gateways or STBs into active components of an operator's content delivery infrastructure. This allows operators to cost-effectively manage the consumption peaks of live multiscreen services for millions of simultaneous viewers using only a few megabits per second from their network, while providing a superior quality of service. Broadpeak's nanoCDN technology will be shown alongside encoding, transcoding, and playout solutions from Thomson Video Networks to support broadcast and OTT streaming of SD, HD, and Ultra HD content on every screen.

Leveraging the technologies presented by the Catalyst project, service providers can realize increased revenue and reduced churn, time to repair, and field dispatches for an overall improved customer experience.

