BBright, GlobalM Successfully Trial End-to-End UHD Interoperability

RENNES, France—BBright and GlobalM have conducted a technical trial validating Ultra HD interoperability across the entire contribution chain in the cloud, achieving transmission bit rates above 100 Megabits per second—a rate that’s higher than typical satellite contribution paths.

In the joint trial, BBright’s Ultra HD ST 2110 encoder converted an uncompressed IP input into HEVC 4:2:2 10-bit with the highest quality profile. The stream was transmitted using the Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) protocol to the AWS cloud. There, GlobalM’s cloud transport platform provided secure routing, contribution monitoring and signal integrity across the end-to-end workflow, BBright said.

At the output, GlobalM restreamed the Ultra HD signal using SRT to a BBright decoder, which reconstructed the feed as an ST 2110 output. The result confirms the ability of both systems to operate seamlessly in an IP-native, cloud-based Ultra HD environment, the companies said.

“This end-to-end interoperability with GlobalM demonstrates the strength of ST 2110 and HEVC 4:2:2 workflows for high-bitrate Ultra HD contribution,” Guillaume Arthuis, managing director of BBright, said. “It shows that IP-based encoding and cloud transport can now match, and even exceed, traditional satellite links in terms of visual quality, latency and flexibility.”

This interoperability is opening new opportunities for customers seeking to deliver premium Ultra HD live sports coverage over IP and cloud networks. The combined solution enables rights holders and service providers to scale contribution workflows flexibly, ensuring broadcast-grade performance while reducing operational complexity and costs compared to traditional satellite or dedicated fiber infrastructures, the companies said.

“Partnering with BBright illustrates how broadcast-quality encoding and professional cloud contribution can converge,” GlobalM Global Sales Manager George Bery said. “This collaboration validates a new generation of interoperable, IP-based workflows capable of transporting Ultra HD content securely and efficiently in the cloud.”

