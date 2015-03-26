MediaWen to Launch Cloud-Based Closed Captioning, Multilingual Subtitling and Automatic Dubbing Platform at NAB 2015

Paris, France -- MediaWen, a Software as a Service (SaaS) company providing cloud-based online solutions for video content across web, mobile and television, will exhibit at NAB 2015 for the first time to launch STVHub, an FCC compliant closed captioning, multilingual subtitling, and automatic dubbing cloud-based platform. MediaWen executives will be available in Booth # SU 6318 to demonstrate and discuss STVHub’s advantages and how it compares to competitive online linguistic solutions.

“We are delighted to introduce our intuitive, adaptable, and collaborative cloud-based captioning, subtitling and dubbing solution at NAB, a show we consider the most important in the M & E industry,” said Erwan de Kerautem, CEO. “Attendees represent every market segment and come from every corner of the globe anticipating new and dynamic technologies. We won’t disappoint them with the global launch of STVHub.”

The carefully engineered application is designed for modularity around an encrypted, interoperable and scalable platform. It provides a heightened and productive user-experience via a secure, intuitive and collaborative web-based interface. By utilizing a web browser, customers can quickly access STVHub, upload a video file, and seamlessly perform and manage closed captioning, subtitling, and dubbing functions. The immediate access to video files results in reduced production time and costs. The power and flexibility of the IBM cloud infrastructure allows customers to benefit from dynamic resource allocation and eliminates concern about assets location, disk space, computing power or security.

MediaWen supports customers in the Media and Entertainment, Enterprise, Government, Education, and Non-Profit sectors.

More information can be found at: www.mediawen.com

