Link, Aberdeen Roll Out Dual Streaming Translation, Captioning

BRANSON, Mo.—Link Electronics has partnered with Aberdeen Broadcast Services to provide a real-time, dual-stream translation and captioning service.

Using advanced Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), Automated Machine Translation (AMT), and AI, the low-latency service is fast and efficient. Aberdeen measures contextual accuracy, not simply word-for-word transcription, Link Electronics said.

Drawing on years of testing and refinement with human editors, Aberdeen’s ASR delivers greater than 98% contextual accuracy. A wide range of languages are available.

The service is accomplished over IP connections for ease and economy. In addition to embedding captions and translations, the cloud-based service can simultaneously send out real-time translations with authentic voice dubs and captions to personal devices for in-person audiences, it said.

The process is simple and effective. A broadcast stream is sent through an SDI connection to a Link Orion caption encoder, which then relays the audio via an IP connection to the Aberdeen ASR cloud server.

Using advanced AI with ASR and AMT technology, Aberdeen’s cloud server processes the audio to generate synchronized captions and translations in the primary and secondary languages, returning them to the Orion encoder over the same IP connection. The Orion then embeds the caption data back into the SDI stream with either open (burned-in) captions or closed (encoded) captions.

The combination of Aberdeen’s capability to push out a primary and secondary translation and captioning, combined with Orion’s ability to receive them and encode them on CC1 and CC3, makes the process seamless, the company said.

Aberdeen can also send real-time captions and translations to personal devices for in-person audiences.

Using the same workflow as using a live writer, ASR delivers high accuracy and contextual awareness with significant savings. Routing the audio stream through AMT produces real-time subtitles in multiple languages, natural-sounding audio dubs with voice options for gender and tone, and synchronized playback that matches the tempo of the original speaker.

More information is available on the Link Electronics website.