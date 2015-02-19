NUGEN Audio 2015 NAB Show Product Preview -- Booth C8947

NUGEN Audio Will Demonstrate Radical New Loudness Management Workflows at the 2015 NAB Show

NUGEN Audio will demonstrate the latest generation of its industry-leading post-production and broadcast loudness tools, with new innovations that deliver unprecedented workflow efficiencies and smooth compliance with ever-evolving international loudness requirements. A new upmix tool will also be on display, complementing the company's expanding range for broadcast and film production. For more than a decade, NUGEN Audio has been serving the needs of broadcasters and post-production professionals in over 50 countries.

NEW: Loudness Toolkit 2

At the 2015 NAB Show, NUGEN Audio will showcase the Loudness Toolkit 2, a significant upgrade of the company's industry-leading loudness measurement and correction suite. The Loudness Toolkit 2 includes completely new versions of the VisLM-H meter, the LM-Correct quick-fix tool, and the ISL true-peak limiter, and it features upgrades that make it an even more powerful workflow companion for NLE and DAW users. Within the Loudness Toolkit 2, the VisLM-H visual loudness meter includes ReMEM(TM) (rewritable memory edit mode), a program loudness over-dub function for enhanced workflow efficiency; a new timecode and loudness profile memory function; and new zoomable and scrollable history and log file capabilities. Enhancements to the ISL include a new intelligent dynamic release Mode, extensive user interface workflow and display enhancements, and advanced variable center channel link settings. Also in the Loudness Toolkit 2, the LM-Correct loudness measurement and correction tool now includes single-click analysis and correction to accelerate workflow for every seat; enhanced processing criteria; and a new provision for combined program and short-term or momentary loudness correction.

NUGEN Audio is also making its industry-leading DynApt(TM) dynamic adaptation technology available as a time-saving extension for LM-Correct, enabling streamlined LRA targeting. Previously only available in the company's LMB processor for server-side batch file processing, the new DynApt extension places NUGEN Audio's proprietary, highly efficient, and reliable time-saving method of advanced LRA targeting at the fingertips of every editor.

Preview: New Halo Upmixer for Stereo-to-5.1/7.1/9.1 Upmixing

At the 2015 NAB Show, NUGEN Audio will preview its new Halo Upmixer. Designed specifically for film and TV production, the new product is capable of producing a Stereo-to-5.1/7.1/9.1 downmix-compatible upmix with optional dialog isolation in the center channel. The Halo Upmixer is expected to be available in the second half of 2015.

Company Quote:

"These new innovations have come from extensive development and consultation with the post-production community. We have spent the past decade providing solutions that give clients total confidence in meeting stringent film and television delivery guidelines. At this year's NAB Show, we're pleased to demonstrate the effectiveness of Loudness Toolkit 2. Certainty is essential when dealing with loudness compliance, and these radically new time-saving workflows and state-of-the-art compliance tools will help our clients stay even further ahead of the curve on international loudness requirements."

-- Jon Schorah, Founder and Creative Director, NUGEN Audio

Company Overview

NUGEN Audio provides the broadcast and post-production industry's most advanced solutions for end-to-end loudness management, metering, and correction from content acquisition through to playout. Reflecting the real-world production experience of the NUGEN Audio design team, the company's products make it easier to deliver high-quality, compliant audio while saving time, reducing costs, and preserving the creative process. NUGEN Audio's tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by the world's top names in broadcast, post-production, and music production. For more information, visit www.nugenaudio.com.

