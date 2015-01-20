Sachtler launches Premium Bags range

(Eching, Germany) - Sachtler, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec group company, has announced the launch of its new range of Premium Bags, in line with the phase out of the group's Petrol Bags brand.

The new Sachtler Premium Bags will see 37 of the 47 existing bags transition over to the brand to complement Sachtler's wider product range. The product line will enhance the tradition of creating the ultimate protection in the premium video bag market place for professional gear, with the reassurance of the exceptional quality associated with the Sachtler brand.

James Wilson, product manager, Sachtler Bags says: "We have simplified the product range to ensure it meets all of the key needs of the industry - whether it is for the camera, lighting, audio or camera support equipment. The new Sachtler Video Bags will take the DNA of Petrol Bags and combine it with those attributes that have become synonymous with the Sachtler brand, fast, high quality and robust durability.

"There will be very few changes to the bags themselves, reflecting the quality of the existing products. The design, features and functions remain the same and any changes will be minor, and mainly cosmetic, to incorporate the Sachtler logo, a new interior design and other minor enhancements such as improved zippers and comfort fit straps."

The 37 key products that form the new range will include carrying solutions of premium shoulder, backpack and trolley bags for video, film and broadcast applications. The products will all be manufactured and produced by the existing independent supplier - who has had a strong working relationship with the Vitec Group brand for the past 15 years.

Wilson continues: "Sachtler's renowned camera support products are consistently delivering the ultimate performance for operators around the globe, from our award-winning artemis stabiliser systems, to our innovative tripods and the recently released Ace Accessories range. Regardless of the application, users rely on our products to offer the ultimate in quality and reliability, and that ethos will be carried through to the new range of Sachtler Premium Bags."

The new comprehensive range of Sachtler Premium Bags is available via Sachtler and Vitec Videocom's extensive distribution network.