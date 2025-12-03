FCC Closes More Than 2,000 Inactive Proceedings

The headquarters of the FCC in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission said it has closed 2,048 inactive proceedings, the largest number of dormant dockets ever terminated in a single proceeding by the regulator.

Terminating these proceedings was part of an effort to promote good governance, increase efficiency and modernize agency processes in the digital age, the regulator said.

“This is…just the latest example of good governance here at the FCC,” FCC Chair Brendan Carr said in a statement. “By closing dormant proceedings, the FCC can help provide the regulatory certainty needed for investments and deployments in communities across the country. I commend the entire agency for all of their hard work in this record-breaking proceeding.”

The dockets closed in today’s termination order were reviewed by the Consumer and Government Affairs Bureau in coordination with the responsible bureaus and offices for the Ninth Dormant Proceedings Termination Public Notice, the FCC said.

The proceedings listed in the file attachment to the order will be terminated in the FCC’s Electronic Comment Filing System once published in the Federal Register. The record in the terminated proceedings will remain part of the commission’s official records, and the various pleadings, orders and other documents in these proceedings will continue to be accessible to the public.

The action is distinct from the commission’s recent “In Re: Delete, Delete, Delete” proceeding. While both proceedings seek to streamline commission operations and reduce regulatory burdens, the termination order seeks to eliminate inactive dockets. “Delete, Delete, Delete” seeks to reduce unnecessary regulations and outdated rules, the agency said.