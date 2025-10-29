Riedel Names Ulrich Voigt Director of Live Production Solutions

WUPPERTAL, Germany—Riedel Communications has hired Ulrich Voigt as director, live production solutions, taking over the leadership of its SimplyLive business from Luc Doneux.

Doneux had been CEO of SimplyLive, acquired by Riedel in October of 2022, and will leave the post on Jan. 1, 2026, continuing as a consultant.

Voigt comes from Vizrt, where he was global head of product management and cloud transformation, responsible for the strategic direction of software-based broadcast graphics, automation and live-production solutions. He was also a member of Vizrt’s executive management team.

At Riedel, he’ll be tasked with further integrating the SimplyLive product family into its overall live video strategy and driving additional growth, the company said.

“I’m thrilled to join Riedel and take the SimplyLive business to new heights,” Voigt said. “I see great potential in combining SimplyLive’s innovative solutions for replay, review and integrated production with Riedel's comprehensive live video, audio and intercom ecosystem. My focus will be on delivering innovative, world-class live production and replay solutions, strengthening collaboration across teams and creating seamless experiences for our customers as we expand SimplyLive’s role within Riedel’s live-video offerings.”

Prior to Vizrt, Voigt was head of design at Qvest Media, leading the technical alignment of multisystem solutions for global consulting and system integrations projects, Riedel said. Earlier, he was senior lead IT architect, Media and Entertainment sector, at IBM Global Business Services.

“Ulrich brings extensive experience in live production and cloud business transformation, having led large, multidisciplinary teams and guided product strategy, design and deployment of innovative broadcast and cloud-based solutions,” said Jan Eveleens, CEO, product division at Riedel, to whom Voigt will report. “His background, leadership and strategic vision make him the ideal person to continue SimplyLive’s development and growth and strengthen its role in the Riedel live-video portfolio.”

Based in the Frankfurt area, Voigt holds a degree in engineering from the Darmstadt University of Technology.