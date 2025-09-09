Broadcast Solutions Acquires Egripment

BINGEN AM RHEIN, Germany—Broadcast Solutions, one of Europe’s largest media system integration groups, has acquired Dutch camera support specialist Egripment BV, and its rental subsidiary Egripment Deutschland GmbH. Both will retain their well-established names and market identities while expanding the portfolio available from Broadcast Solutions.

For almost 50 years, Egripment has developed and manufactured high-end camera support systems, including cranes, dollies, remote heads, and any other tailormade solutions for television, film, and live events. The company combines in-house design and manufacturing capabilities to deliver tailor-made solutions for any production need. This approach will continue under the ownership of Broadcast Solutions, with Philippe Tresfon staying as managing director of Egripment and guiding future progress, the company said.

With this acquisition, Broadcast Solutions says it has strengthened its position as a global provider of complete production solutions. Egripment will now be represented through Broadcast Solutions’ offices worldwide, providing customer support across Europe and the Middle East.

Egripment HQ and Egripment Deutschland, based near Amsterdam and Cologne, operates an international rental division that services major events worldwide. Its extensive inventory includes cranes, stabilized remote heads, and specialist grip equipment for the most demanding productions.

As part of this acquisition, Egripment Deutschland will manage Birds Camera Solutions, a Broadcast Solutions company specializing in advanced camera systems, creating a comprehensive, full-service rental portfolio under the Egripment brand. The Egripment brand will be led by Philippe Tresfon (CEO) and the subsidiary in Germany by Philip von Senden (COO) and Martin Dreesbach (CTO). In addition to his role as CTO of Egripment Deutschland, Martin Dreesbach will also continue his responsibilities as Senior R&D Product Manager within the Egripment | Broadcast Solutions Group.

“We are very excited by this acquisition and the new opportunities it offers,” says Maximilian Breder, managing director and COO of Broadcast Solutions Group. “Egripment is a perfect fit for us: it brings unique manufacturing capabilities, world-class reputation, and a global rental offering that perfectly complements our existing services. Under the Egripment brand, we will integrate the solutions of Birds Camera Solutions, enabling us to offer a complete range of camera movement systems – from standard setups to fully customised solutions, available worldwide.”

“By widening our portfolio we have the opportunity to create even greater customer impact, providing a single focus for the whole range of technological requirements in today’s media world,” Breder said. “Growing the rental business is particularly important to us, because it brings us into direct contact with the creative users of the technology, the directors and operators. That brings us really valuable knowledge and understanding, which will be reflected across all we do as a group.”

Philippe Tresfon, CEO of Egripment, who will continue to lead the company within the Broadcast Solutions Group, adds: “Our customers and partners can be assured that the Egripment name will remain synonymous with quality, innovation, and service. As part of Broadcast Solutions, we can operate faster, reach further, and continue to develop the groundbreaking solutions that set us apart in the market.”

The commercial terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed. Visitors to IBC 2025 can find Egripment in its traditional location, 12.F20. Broadcast Solutions is in the outside exhibits area, on stand O.A23.