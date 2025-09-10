ARRI Debuts Live Production Monitor LPM-1

MUNICH—ARRI has introduced the Live Production Monitor LPM-1, a 10-inch onboard display and control interface for the cinematic ALEXA 35 Live - Multicam System. Offering flexible connectivity and controls, the LPM-1 perfectly complements ARRI’s ALEXA 35 Live camera and Live Production System LPS-1, seamlessly integrating into professional live production environments, according to the company.

The ALEXA 35 Live - Multicam System features a 4.6K Super 35 sensor that delivers unrivalled dynamic range for HDR, industry-leading color science, and exceptionally natural skin tones, ARRI said. Alongside the ALEXA 35 Live, LPS-1, and Skaarhoj RCP, the new LPM-1 monitor now becomes a core component of the ALEXA 35 Live - Multicam System, with benefits for operators, production teams, and even the talent in front of the camera.

The LPM-1 connects to the camera via an ARRI CoaXPress viewfinder cable, though an optional RS cable can provide additional power for maximum brightness. The 10-inch screen is an optimal size for live productions: big enough for accurate judging of focus, yet practical and unobtrusive on a tripod. Operators can be sure of a clear image at all times due to the high-bright display, wide viewing angle, accurate color rendition, and two sunhood options: a long sunhood for outdoor environments and a short, foldable sunhood for studios.

In addition to its touchscreen interface, the LPM-1 features tactile rotary knobs for easy adjustment of contrast, color, brightness, and peaking, allowing operators to tweak the monitor image to their needs without affecting the production image. Alongside the rotary knobs are four configurable user buttons that can be assigned to camera or monitor functions for personalized, on-the-fly control. Initial setup of camera and monitor settings can be achieved either with the touchscreen or with buttons on the monitor’s rear. Also on the rear are strong mechanical interfaces for battery plates, VESA mounts, and other accessories.

Further aiding the professional operator are three physical tally lights, positioned discreetly at the top of the monitor, which can supplement or replace the monitor overlay tally. A Tally IN connector facilitates external triggering, while a large camera number display enables easy identification of camera channels. For performers or presenters in front of the camera, the three-color talent tally is sufficiently bright to be clearly visible in all light conditions, even direct sunlight.

Complementing the LPM-1 and crucial to its real-world usage is the specially designed Monitor Yoke Support MYS-2, which provides sturdy support and flexible maneuverability. An integrated NATO rail allows operators to slide the monitor back and forth and adjust its position on multiple axes with just one hand.

The ARRI Live Production Monitor LPM-1 will be available to order in October 2025 with different accessory options.