Albis Technologies Futurecom 2014 Exhibitor News

Albis Technologies -- Exhibiting With FastLink Telecom at Booth G26

At Futurecom 2014, Albis Technologies will demonstrate the latest advancements to its multimedia and business access solutions, which offer superior quality design, reliability, and flexibility to operators in the telecom and service provider markets.

One of the key highlights from Albis Technologies' multimedia solutions product line will be the SceneGate(TM) 8083 STB. Designed to support a variety of traditional (e.g., IPTV, broadcast television, and VOD) and value-added services (e.g., OTT, interactive content, and media sharing), Albis Technologies' SceneGate STBs and SDK help service providers deliver a game-changing television experience to subscribers and boost their revenue streams.

Albis Technologies' comprehensive portfolio of business access, mobile backhaul, wholesale, and cloud solutions are perfect for network operators looking to boost revenue, increase customer satisfaction and retention, and lower operating costs.

Multimedia Technology Demonstrations

SceneGate(TM) 8083

At Futurecom 2014, Albis Technologies will demonstrate its SceneGate(TM) 8083 STB with the Beenius Beesmart feature-rich interactive TV middleware application, designed to bring flexibility and scalability to the delivery of IPTV and OTT services. During the show, there will also be a live demonstration of Cianet's Kingrus IPTV middleware application, which is now integrated with the SceneGate SDK. Using Albis Technologies' SceneGate SDK integrated with Kingrus, service providers can offer the ultimate entertainment experience to viewers.

The SceneGate 8083 makes it easy for service providers to deploy new revenue-generating services, such as multiscreen live TV, VOD, and catch-up TV (for up to seven days). Featuring a simple UI, the SceneGate 8083 can run on an exclusively developed global CDN. The platform is based on an open software-based architecture that can be easily integrated with today's popular OTT services. DLNA-based media sharing is available, enabling in-home streaming and multiroom environments.

Access Technology

ULAF+ Access Solutions

Albis Technologies' ULAF+ family of business access products will be on display at Futurecom 2014. Attendees can stop by the booth for a hands-on discussion of ULAF+ family, which supports all types of transport, including copper, fiber, Carrier Ethernet, and TDM, providing unparalleled flexibility. Albis Technologies' access solutions are fully scalable, enabling operators to address increased bandwidth demands. Highly reliable, secure, and capable of assuring service delivery, the ULAF+ family is the ideal solution for Tier 1 operators.

During the show, Albis Technologies will highlight its cloud-based management system, which supports multiple environments to simplify configuration and monitoring for all services.

