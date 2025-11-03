How Triveni Digital Helps A3SA Secure the Future of ATSC 3.0

A3SA uses Triveni Digital’s StreamScope XM Analyzer to verify the encryption status of ATSC 3.0 broadcast streams.

BEAVERTON, Ore.—The ATSC 3.0 Security Authority (A3SA) plays a unique and essential role in the NextGen TV ecosystem. As the organization responsible for provisioning security credentials to broadcasters and device manufacturers, A3SA ensures ATSC 3.0 transmissions originate from trusted, Federal Communications Commission-licensed broadcasters and that receivers behave correctly when processing protected content.

To support this mission, A3SA developed a conformance program that allows manufacturers to test their devices against a reference implementation of the ATSC 3.0 security layer. That program relies heavily on Triveni Digital’s GuideBuilder XM, Broadcast Gateway and StreamScope XM Analyzer deployed in a cloud-based environment.

Cloud-Based Certification

Fully cloud-based, the A3SA certification platform is designed to generate and stream ATSC 3.0-compliant signals with precise timing and configuration. Device manufacturers use these streams to validate receiver behavior against A3SA’s specifications. Timing is especially critical in security contexts, where livestreaming is often required to match the device’s internal clock.

After evaluating multiple vendors, we selected Triveni Digital for its expertise in ATSC 3.0, comprehensive product feature set and readiness to support cloud deployment. GuideBuilder XM provides metadata management and transport encoding, enabling us to generate signaling metadata and encode IP streams in compliance with ATSC 3.0 standards. Broadcast Gateway, Triveni’s robust scheduler and signal generator for STLTP transmission, ingests IP streams and outputs STLTP signals to TV 3.0 exciters, supporting multisubframe delivery and real-time bit-rate monitoring.

To ensure the accuracy of ATSC 3.0 streams, we use Triveni’s StreamScope XM Analyzer in the cloud to inspect signaling tables, credentials and timing. StreamScope XM excels at verifying the presence and correctness of critical elements like signing certificates as well as CDT, SMT and CMS signatures.

We are leveraging StreamScope XM as the final checkpoint before test streams are released for conformance testing. In effect, this solution serves as the “truth” for A3SA conformance, helping us troubleshoot issues and validate configurations with precision.

The broadcast streams generated using Triveni’s ATSC 3.0 solutions also inform how the A3SA proxy system should best respond to requests from devices and broadcast gear. This proxy system handles provisioning of keys and licenses in the field, making the accuracy of the broadcast configuration essential to the proper functioning of the entire security infrastructure.

As the primary organization deeply focused on the ATSC 3.0 security layer, A3SA continuously defines new requirements and use cases that push the boundaries of existing tools. Triveni’s team has been highly responsive and agile in delivering patches and enhancements that support our evolving needs.

This iterative process benefits both organizations. Our findings influence Triveni’s product development, while Triveni’s expertise helps us implement new features and refine our certification program. We’re at the tip of the spear—defining requirements, implementing them and completing the ecosystem using Triveni equipment. Together, we’re shaping the future of secure ATSC 3.0 broadcasting.

NextGen TV Lessons

One key takeaway from our experience is the importance of trusted, conformant streams. In broadcasting, once a signal is sent, there is limited opportunity for correction. Without a robust conformance program, device behavior in the field would be unpredictable.

Triveni’s ATSC 3.0 solutions have been essential in establishing that baseline of trust. Their technology enables A3SA to deliver reference streams that ensure consistent performance across devices, ultimately improving the viewing experience for consumers.

The collaboration between A3SA and Triveni Digital continues to evolve, driving innovation and reliability across the ATSC 3.0 ecosystem. As more NextGen TV deployments roll out, the experience gained through this partnership will benefit broadcasters, manufacturers, and viewers alike.

More information is available at www.trivenidigital.com.