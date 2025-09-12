IBC2025 Opens for Business
Explore TV Tech's complete coverage of the show, including product announcements, tech trends and other news coming out of Amsterdam
IBC2025 began on Sept. 12, with exhibits and conferences running through Sept. 15 at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center. Explore the full TV Tech coverage of the show, including new product announcements, tech trends and other news coming out of Amsterdam at our IBC2025 news hub here.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.