Hiltron’s Motorized Antenna Mount Garners Attention at IBC2025

BACKNANG, Germany—Hiltron featured its HMAM-XY motorized antenna mount and other satellite communications products and system integration skills at IBC2025, which concluded mid-September in Amsterdam.

The motorized antenna mount, introduced as a prototype at last year’s IBC, is now in full production. Hiltron highlighted the product along with its range of satcom control, monitoring and antenna de-icing technology as well as the Premium Line D-SNG platform.

“Following a well-attended GovSatCom and its near-namesake GoSatCom, IBC remains a well-timed event attracting major broadcasters and broadcast-related telco service providers from many countries,” Hiltron Communications managing director Antonio Monteverde said.

“System integration continues to be the core element of successful ground station operation, ensuring fully coordinated monitoring, control and long-term reliability in all weather conditions.”

The HMAM-XY was well-received and recognized for its ability to provide stable transmit and receive links to LEO, MEO, smallsat satellite constellations and drones as well as traditional geostationary satellites, he said.

The new motorized mount accommodates parabolic reflectors and planar antennas up to 9.84 feet (3 meters) in diameter and operates in the L, S, C, X, Ku and Ka bands with circular or linear polarization, the company said.

Among its key features are fast tracking speed with low backlash and full hemispheric coverage with no zenith keyhole.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“We also promoted our satcom system upgrade capabilities, including 3D laser scanning and evaluation of teleport antennas,” Monteverde said. “This resource is far more accurate than the commonly used photogrammetry technique and can be conducted without interrupting the subject antenna’s operating schedule.”

More information is available on the company’s website.