NECF Introduces AI-Powered Platform To Put Underused Production Resources To Work

CONCORD, Mass.— Networked Everywhere Connected Forever (NECF) has launched the MediaXBook platform, an AI-powered marketplace designed to put idle operations centers, inactive cloud time and other underutilized production capacity to work generating revenue.

With an addressable market exceeding $500 billion in global media and creator production, NECF's platform introduces what it is calling the first AI-driven trading desk for media capacity.

MediaXBook automatically identifies and matches unused resources across the globe—from temporary satellite capacity to specialized production talent—with companies that need them, enabling cost reduction and unlocking entirely new revenue streams for content owners and distributors, the company said.

The platform is designed to meet the evolving needs of news and broadcast, sports and live events, film and studios, corporate and non-profit, and content creators and streaming platforms. By streamlining production capacity and enhancing workflows, the platform enables media companies to achieve cost and time effectiveness in both live and scripted environments.

"MediaXBook monetizes assets that were previously deadweight on the balance sheet," said Princell Hair, chief operating officer at NECF. "Our patented AI solution provides the massive scale the industry needs right now and goes straight to the bottom line. It enables resource providers to profit from their downtime, and it allows professionals to execute high-quality work remotely, eliminating the huge costs and logistical headaches of shipping equipment or traveling crews."

With a decades of live production expertise, NECF is positioned to deliver the critical on-demand infrastructure option. Its AI-driven capabilities anticipate the growing demands of global audiences while making efficient use of globally networked media production resources, it said.

The company's MediaXBook marketplace is currently in private beta with initial global partners joining this quarter. NECF is currently inviting partnerships with video production service providers, broadcasters, corporate video, content creators and investors eager to expand this innovative and patented model across media and all industries with unused capacity, it said.

