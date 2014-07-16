Comigo IBC2014 EXHIBITOR NEWS -- Stand 3.B61

At IBC2014, Comigo will demonstrate its "Future TV" platform that opens up new revenue and monetization opportunities for the pay-TV operator, beyond their current content offerings.

Key Product and Technology Demonstrations

Comigo Multiscreen TV Platform

Comigo's multiscreen TV platform transforms television viewing into a more personal, engaging, and social experience.

The heart of Comigo's multiscreen TV platform is a cloud-based back-end solution that is fully controlled by the operator. The back-end can be easily integrated into different client-based systems as well as into the operator's existing systems.

As an optional advantage, Comigo also provides front-end solutions for smartphones, tablets, and SW solutions for Android(TM)-based STBs including STB hardware.

Utilizing Comigo's technology, pay-TV operators can offer their TV service via a range of secondary devices, including smartphones and tablets. Additionally, operators can:

-Generate micro targeted campaigns and personalized advertisements by utilizing the data gathered on each viewer

-Monetize better premium content, by offering the most suitable content to each viewer, using Comigo's personal and social-recommendation engine algorithms

-Increase revenue from value-added services and apps (e-commerce like), which are relevant to the viewed content

-Utilize the consumers' social networks to promote and increase the sale of content and services

Company Overview:

Comigo's cutting-edge TV platform allows pay-TV operators to offer a personalized TV experience anytime, anywhere, and on any device. Through advanced personalization and interactive social capabilities, the Comigo platform dramatically increases viewer engagement with the viewed content, leading to new revenue opportunities for pay-TV operators.

IMAGE DOWNLOADS

Image Link: www.202comms.com/Comigo/Comigo-3devices.png

Image Caption: Comigo Multiscreen TV Platform