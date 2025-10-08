Actus Digital Integrates QA Compliance Logger With Pikolo ITracker

HACKENSACK, N.J.—Actus Digital today unveiled a new integration with Pikolo’s ITracker platform, which streamlines broadcast operations by unifying real-time channel monitoring with centralized operational data management and providing users with deeper insights and more efficient workflows.

With this integration, Actus automatically sends monitoring alerts directly to Pikolo Systems’ ITracker. The ITracker system, in turn, connects with Actus via API to provide a smooth, in-platform experience for users. This bidirectional data exchange minimizes manual operator input and ensures channel status and technical alerts are instantly available within ITracker’s centralized environment.

“Our mission is to make our QA Compliance Logger and monitoring a source of strategic value,” Actus Digital CEO Sima Levy said. “By partnering with Pikolo, we’re giving broadcasters a more connected, efficient, and insightful way to manage both technical performance and overall operations.”

Actus-generated alerts are now stored alongside all other operational data, including linear and digital, within ITracker’s comprehensive data store. This single source of truth (SSOT) enables broadcasters to track performance trends, identify recurring issues and make faster, data-driven decisions.

By combining monitoring capabilities of Actus with ITracker’s analytics and profiling tools, broadcasters benefit from operational efficiency, improved visibility into health and compliance from the same dashboard and actionable insights, the company said.

“Pikolo serves customers across all broadcast verticals, from single stations to multi-national networks,” said Vernon Omegah, vice president of technology at Pikolo Systems. “Integrating Actus’ monitoring data gives our clients richer business insights to drive operational excellence.”

Actus Digital is a LiveU company.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More information is on the Actus Digital website.