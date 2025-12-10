Mediagenix Achieves ISO 27001 Certification Renewal, Successfully Completes SOC 2 Exam

BRUSSELS—Mediagenix is reporting that it has achieved two milestones: the renewal of its ISO 27001 certification and the successful completion of its SOC 2 examination.

The company said that these achievements validate its holistic security posture, which goes beyond product safeguards and is woven into the company’s culture, operations and strategic direction.

“Security is woven into our engineering, our operations, and how we serve our customers,” said Mediagenix chief technology officer Quentin Pouplard. “Achieving ISO 27001 recertification and SOC 2 attestation is the outcome of doing things right, consistently. They reflect a security mindset that guides every layer of our software and SaaS delivery.”

Mediagenix has maintained ISO 27001 certification for seven consecutive years. Achieving SOC 2 attestation validates that these controls are consistently applied in practice and reinforces customer and partner confidence that their data is handled with integrity, reliability and operational excellence, it said.

The two achievements reflect that the company has a comprehensive and integrated security framework that safeguards information assets across technology operations, ensuring resilience and consistency across global deployments.

They also demonstrate Mediagenix maintains continuously monitored processes and controls that evolve alongside the business, and its efforts exceed compliance expectations, increasing client confidence and trust.

Mediagenix offers smart content solutions that connect the right content to the right audience.

