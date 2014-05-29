Lightware Bolsters Support of HDBaseT: Will Demonstrate at INFOCOMM 2014

Lightware Visual Engineering has furthered its support of HDBaseT with its HDBaseT-enabled 65x65 and 80x80 modular matrix switchers and the new UMX-TPS product family, featuring HDBaseT extenders. Live working demos of the entire product line will be shown in the Lightware booth at InfoComm 2014 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, June 14-20.

The HDBaseT connectivity standard for whole-home and commercial distribution of uncompressed HD multimedia content has become "increasingly popular and is an exciting step forward for the industry," says Drew Taylor, director of sales and applications at Lightware U.S.A., the US distributor for Budapest-based Lightware Visual Engineering products. "HDBaseT is playing an important role in the capabilities of Lightware's growing product range."

HDBaseT's 5Play feature set, which delivers uncompressed full HD digital video, audio, 100BaseT Ethernet, power and control signals over a single CAT5e/6 cable, makes it ideal for commercial integration, Taylor says. "By supporting HDBaseT Lightware is responding to needs from the integration space for remote power and the ability to extend RS232 and Ethernet from the matrix to all end points. Our UMX transmitters also can support any connection type."

The new UMX-TPS product line includes HDBaseT extenders with wall and floor plate models. Targeted to environments such as small boardrooms and classrooms, these devices transmit universal video at resolutions up to 4K, audio, and control up to 180 meters over one CAT cable. The UMX-TPS-TX140 transmission unit is compatible with both Lightware's HDBaseT extenders and matrix switchers.

Lightware's own Hybrid architecture is an equivalent of HDBaseT technology delivering video, audio, Ethernet, IR, RS232 and power over a single CAT cable.

"Where Lightware separates itself from the competition is with its 65x65 and 80x80 matrix switchers, which offer Hybrid architecture with HDMI local inputs and outputs mixed with TPS boards," says Taylor. "No other company provides that kind of solution. And Lightware switchers support 4K today - none of our competitors are shipping products with 4K capabilities yet."

Lightware U.S.A. is the US distributor of professional AV products manufactured by Lightware Visual Engineering in Budapest, Hungary. For more information on these products, visit www.lightwareUSA.com.