Broadpeak 2014 NAB SHOW EXHIBITOR PREVIEW

At the 2014 NAB Show, Broadpeak will showcase a comprehensive lineup of content delivery network (CDN) and video server technologies which address operators' most critical needs: the ability to deliver video over cable, IPTV, OTT, and mobile networks in the most cost-effective manner possible while ensuring the highest possible quality of experience (QoE) for end users.

Key Products and Technology Demos

nanoCDN(TM): Video Delivery Technology

Broadpeak will demonstrate at the 2014 NAB Show enhancements to its award-winning nanoCDN(TM) technology. The first application of nanoCDN eliminates live multiscreen consumption peak issues by turning millions of broadband gateways or STBs into active components of an operator's content delivery infrastructure. Leveraging home networks, operators can cost-effectively manage the consumption peaks of live multiscreen services for millions of simultaneous viewers using only a few megabits per second from their network. This is done by implementing multicast support for Microsoft(R) Smooth Streaming and HLS formats.

In addition, the technology supports the reuse of IPTV multicast streams, which can be adapted in the home gateway to address HLS devices. No transcoding is done, and the processing resources used in the home gateway are minimal, allowing operators to launch new services at a reduced cost.

Broadpeak will also demonstrate a new video transparent caching application that allows operators to efficiently handle the growing volume of unmanaged video content on their backbones. The new application reduces peering costs for ISPs while optimizing an operator's network resources and improving the quality of experience (QoE) for end-users. The application paves the way for new business models, enabling operators to monetize the caching capability with content owners, without the latter needing to modify their set-up.

Streaming Servers and CDN Equipment

At the 2014 NAB Show, Broadpeak will also display its range of CDN equipment and streaming servers, including its unified video server capable of streaming both RTSP and ABR formats from a single appliance.

Broadpeak's high-performance streaming servers are capable of streaming media in any format, including the new MPEG-DASH standard, and can reach a 40Gbps streaming capacity. Utilizing the company's streaming servers and CDN management suite, operators can offer non linear TV services like cloud PVR, start-over, network time-shifting, and impulsive recording.

umbrellaCDN(TM): CDN Selection Tool

At the 2014 NAB Show, Broadpeak will highlight new features for umbrellaCDN(TM), a CDN selection product that allows content providers and operators to cost-effectively deliver live and VOD content with the best possible QoE. New features include the ability to offload traffic from an operator's network to a CDN as a service, and the display of QoS information coming from the players. umbrellaCDN also includes detailed analytics and real-time audience data.

With umbrellaCDN, the ideal CDN for each end-user request is selected according to operator-defined, rules-based parameters, such as end-user location, end-user ISP, group of content, time of day, QoS, type of network, and more. This enables content providers and operators to dynamically balance traffic between multiple CDNs to ensure a superior quality of experience for end users.

Broadpeak Brings Its Proven Expertise in the CDN Domain Into the Mobile World

With the rapid deployment of 4G/LTE networks, delivering high-quality video over mobile networks is now possible. Adaptive bitrate formats that have been successful for OTT video are well suited for these new networks. But when it comes to popular live events, scalability is key to spare radio frequency. Leveraging the eMBMS technology, Broadpeak nanoCDN(TM) delivers infinite scalability for live events by implementing multicast adaptive bitrate to the end-user devices.

Company Overview:

About Broadpeak (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, and OTT services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several simultaneous million streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

IMAGE DOWNLOADS

Broadpeak's nanoCDN(TM)

http://www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/Broadpeak_nanoCDN.jpg

Broadpeak's umbrellaCDN(TM) Selection Tool

http://www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/Broadpeak_umbrellaCDN_CDNSelectionTool.jpg

Link to Spanish translation: http://www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/NAB2014SP.html

Link to Portuguese translation: http://www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/NAB2014POR.html