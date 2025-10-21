swXtch.io to Feature SRT-X Gateway, groundSwXtch at NAB Show New York

ATLANTA—swXtch.io will feature two new networking solutions extending the company’s reach across more cloud and on-prem workflows at NAB Show New York, set for Oct. 22-23 at the Javits Center in Manhattan.

The company will exhibit its SRT-X Gateway, a pure software solution that offers high density, and showcase its groundSwXtch virtual overlay network for on-prem networks.

Shipping in January, SRT-X Gateway is a specialized implementation of the company’s cloudSwXtch overlay network offering efficient, scalable SRT streaming. swXtch.io’s application of multicast technology to SRT transport substantially increases streams capacity over competing solutions, allowing users to move hundreds of broadcast-quality compressed video workflows through a single cloudSwXtch and/or groundSwXtch network, the company said.

SRT-X Gateway’s density, along with its containerized software design, brings value to REMI production workflows seeking a streamlined solution for low-latency AVC/HEVC streams over SRT, swXtch.io said.

Its higher capacity also allows users to scale with ease, while swXtch.io’s stream-based pricing model reduces the cost per flow over time. Users are only billed for each active stream that enters or exits the gateway, enabling cost predictability and smarter scaling strategies based on production demands, the company said.

SRT-X Gateway’s multicast application simplifies configuration and ease of use through its ability to accept one source and distribute it to many endpoints, adding switched functionality to SRT’s point-to-point connectivity, it said.

“swXtch.io developed SRT-X Gateway to serve the specific needs of moving SRT workflows and protecting SRT content between ground and cloud,” said swXtch.io CEO Brent Yates. “The proven SRT capabilities found within cloudSwXtch have been applied to a purpose-built solution that is affordable, secure, easy-to-use and quick-to-configure and deploy. Our customers also have a solution that can dynamically scale up and down with their needs and reduce extraneous usage and network infrastructure costs.”

See swXtch.io at NAB Show New York booth 762.

More information is available on the company’s website.