Viaccess-Orca to Acquire SecurePlayer Business From Discretix

PARIS -- March 11, 2014 -- Viaccess-Orca (VO), a global leader in the protection and enhancement of content services, announced today that it will acquire the SecurePlayer business from Discretix Technologies Ltd., a leading provider of embedded security and content protection solutions. The deal is expected to close in early Q2, 2014. SecurePlayer is a multiplatform media player, available for Android(TM) and iOS(R) tablets and smartphones, that incorporates digital rights management (DRM) for premium VOD and live content. Viaccess-Orca will offer SecurePlayer as a standalone product and as part of the company's Connected Sentinel, VO's range of content protection solutions for IP-enabled content services. Connected Sentinel is also a main component in VO's end-to-end solution for multiscreen services.

"As a leader in the field of multiscreen TV solutions, VO is constantly looking for ways to improve upon and enhance its content security solutions to better meet our customers' unique requirements," said Francois Moreau de Saint Martin, CEO at Viaccess-Orca. "This is why we are investing in SecurePlayer, a leading product for content protection on mobile devices, including tablets and smartphones."

Using VO's Connected Sentinel, service providers can distribute content securely to set-top boxes (STBs), tablets, smartphones, and PCs. Connected Sentinel provides best-in-class security for any device and increases content service providers' revenue streams by enabling them to support a variety of business models including live TV, subscriptions, on-demand streaming and download, rental, electronic sell-through (EST), and more. Leveraging adaptive streaming protocols such as MPEG-DASH, Microsoft(R) Smooth Streaming, and HLS (HTTP Live streaming), content service providers can deliver the optimal video quality to subscribers while taking into account varying network conditions and device types.

"We are confident that this transaction will contribute greatly to the SecurePlayer installed base and to the growth of the product," said Coby Sella, CEO of Discretix. "Existing and future SecurePlayer customers will benefit from VO's global presence, scale, and proven capabilities in the OTT and pay-TV markets."

More information about VO's Connected Sentinel is available online: http://www.viaccess-orca.com/security/connected-sentinel.html.

More information on SecurePlayer is available online: http://www.discretix.com/secureplayer/.

About Discretix Technologies Ltd.

Discretix' security solutions are deployed in a wide range of consumer electronics devices enabling services and applications, while protecting the device and its contents. Discretix' products include embedded security co-processors and a broad range of security applications. The solutions are tightly integrated into the device, enhancing security without compromising the user experience. Discretix, a privately-owned company, serves the needs of some of the world's best-known semiconductor and device manufacturers and has been consistently ranked among the leaders of the embedded security market. For more information, please visit www.discretix.com.

About Viaccess-Orca

As a leading global provider of content protection, delivery, and discovery solutions, Viaccess-Orca is shaping the ultimate content experience. Through its integrated range of business-savvy products and solutions, Viaccess-Orca helps service providers in the cable, DTT, satellite, IPTV, and OTT industries gain a competitive edge in today's rapidly evolving multiscreen environment. By enabling service providers to securely deliver an engaging user experience on any device, Viaccess-Orca is reinventing the entertainment landscape. Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group. For more information, visit www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.