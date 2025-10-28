Bitmovin Unveils Real-Time Observability Solution for Video Streaming

VIENNA, Austria—Bitmovin has launched Bitmovin Observability, a new stand-alone video data solution that delivers real-time insights into video playback. The solution enables video providers to easily instrument video playback, provide proactive viewer support and gain new visibility across both content and advertising playback, according to the company.

Originally a feature within Bitmovin Analytics, Bitmovin Observability has now been launched as a solution in its own right. Unlike general purpose observability platforms, it provides observability tailored for video playback. With its deep session-level insights, advanced error debugging,incidents screen with alerts and award winning monetization telemetry, the platform has been designed specifically for real-time monitoring, making it ideal for enterprise streaming services alongside high-profile events such as sports.

The new Bitmovin Observability solution is fast to deploy, easy to use and features AI-powered capabilities tailored to video data, as well as an MCP server to enable LLMs and AI agents to access the data and tools. Built in advertising observability provides insights which streaming services can act on immediately to enhance ad performance and engagement.

Additionally, the solution also analyzes playback data and assigns the service a Playback Score from 0 to 100 based on factors such as start-up, smoothness, video quality, and session success. To improve their score, video providers can use Bitmovin’s AI Session Interpreter to get clear actionable insights and recommendations to optimize performance and enhance the viewer’s experience.

“While general purpose observability products have a lot of value in enterprise IT, they aren’t designed for video," said Stefan Lederer, CEO and Co-Founder of Bitmovin. "Bitmovin Observability is different because it’s tailor made for video streaming so it provides the necessary detail to identify and resolve issues with playback quality, advertising or viewership. Real-time observability is also particularly important for live events streaming because monitoring video playback globally is extremely challenging, and service disruptions directly affect revenue.”

Bitmovin will demo Bitmovin Observability at Demuxed in London, Oct. 29-30.