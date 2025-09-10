Avid Ties it Altogether with New Avid Content Core Data Platform

BURLINGTON, Mass.—Avid has introduced Avid Content Core, a new content data platform designed for news and entertainment production that uses AI and agentic workflows to transform content from static files into intelligent, connected, actionable data, the company said.

Avid will showcase Avid Content Core at IBC2025 in Amsterdam Sept. 12–15 at Stand 7.B59.

Avid calls Avid Content Core “the industry’s first true cloud-native production platform that unifies asset identity, ingest, storage, metadata, orchestration, and rights information into a single intelligent layer.”

Avid Content Core platform manages media assets and processes as interconnected data rather than isolated files, turning siloed creative tools and media libraries into an interoperable ecosystem, according to the company. From newsrooms and streaming platforms to broadcasters and post facilities, Avid Content Core accelerates creative output while delivering the scalable infrastructure and data intelligence media companies need to streamline operations, increase content value, and adapt to rapidly evolving audience demands.

"Avid Content Core is a key component of Avid’s News solution, says Craig Wilson, product evangelist, artist relations at Avid. “It will help journalists find material more easily, connecting them more efficiently with their colleagues, and let reporters use impactful AI and automation services. All of this will create efficiency and allow journalists to focus on creativity and storytelling — tailored to multiple platforms to expand audience reach and boosting opportunities to generate revenue from their output.”

Craig Wilson (Image credit: Avid)

Wilson adds that current Avid marquee products including iNews and Media Composer’s Newcutter are integrated into Avid Content Core.

“In terms of iNEWS and Media Composer’s Newscutter option, these remain highly valued by our customers, trusted by some of the biggest broadcasters in the world. They will be fully part of the Avid Content Core world, which delivers hybrid workflows with on-premises solutions connecting to the cloud. In addition, we are expanding our web editing capabilities in Avid Content Core and building a pathway to a cloud-hosted NRCS solution in the future.”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Richard Berger, CEO at MovieLabs, noted: “Avid Content Core represents a significant step toward realizing the MovieLabs’ 2030 Vision, where assets are created in the cloud, identified with unique IDs, enriched by metadata and shared securely via authorized access across interoperable systems. With this move, Avid is demonstrating the importance of interoperability using the MovieLabs Ontology for Media Creation for data interchange, supporting productions that span across multiple clouds, and building the foundation for truly connected, next generation media creation."

Unlike media asset management (MAM) systems, Avid Content Core is a content data platform that delivers a single source of truth, connecting teams and systems across editorial, operational, and business domains to support collaborative content production, distribution and monetization. Every asset ingested into the platform receives a unique fingerprint, enabling teams working within the Avid ecosystem to authenticate provenance, track usage, and measure ROI. Advanced AI-driven search and recommendations dramatically reduce time to find and use content, while embedded review, approval, and browser-based editing streamline workflows across distributed teams.

Avid Content Core is designed as an open, extensible platform. With continuous deployment and API-enabled integration across other Avid solutions and third-party tools, it allows organizations of any size to evolve their media operations at their own pace – whether supporting newsrooms, multi-site broadcasters, or postproduction facilities.