Ateme To Integrate Irdeto TraceMark Watermarking Into End-To-End Video Delivery Solutions

AMSTERDAM—Irdeto and Ateme revealed the strategic integration of the former’s TraceMark forensic watermarking solution within the latter’s end-to-end video delivery ecosystem during recently concluded IBC2025 convention.

The integration enables content owners, broadcasters and streaming service providers to seamlessly activate content protection directly within their entire headend workflows, embedding unique and imperceptible watermarks in real time across the content lifecycle, the companies said.

The move enables operators to embed Irdeto’s TraceMark forensic watermarking directly into the content within their secure headend, moving beyond component-specific deployment, they said.

TraceMark’s blind detection capabilities eliminate the need for complex interfaces with Irdeto’s forensics system, ensuring straightforward and minimally impactful integration into any workflow. Embedding the technology into Ateme’s expanding portfolio covering transcoding, packaging and CDN, equips users with a streamlined path to adopting proven server-side watermarking.

This deterrent against content theft operates without disrupting existing workflows, guaranteeing that all distributed content—from source to screen—is invisibly watermarked, providing an essential and comprehensive layer of security, the said.

“Ateme’s end-to-end solutions are increasingly adopted across the industry for their quality and efficiency, and this integration makes it easier than ever for their customers to protect valuable content,” said Andrew Bunten, chief operating officer of Video Entertainment at Irdeto.

“By simplifying and expanding the watermarking process across the entire Ateme ecosystem, we’re creating new opportunities for content owners to secure their assets and for Ateme to deliver even greater value.”

The pre-integration of TraceMark into Ateme’s solutions offers a key differentiator where critical protection is already seamlessly available and deeply integrated, the companies said.

“At Ateme, we are committed to delivering solutions that not only meet but anticipate the evolving needs of our customers,” said Remi Beaudouin, chief of strategy of Ateme. “By integrating Irdeto’s TraceMark watermarking not just within our encoders, but across our broader end-to-end video delivery platform, we are giving our customers an effortless way to enhance their content security, without adding operational complexity.”