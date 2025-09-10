Orange and Synamedia to Showcase Joint CDN Solution at IBC2025

PARIS AND LONDON—At IBC2025, Orange and Synamedia have announced a new integration of their CDN solutions that they are billing as a “first-of-its-kind collaboration” between a telco CDN (content delivery network) and a multi-CDN platform switching provider.

During the show, Sept. 12 to 15 in Amsterdam, the two companies will showcase how international content providers can expand their coverage and reach new markets with the combined solution.

More specifically, the partnership will see Orange’s CDN integrated with Synamedia’s Quortex Switch multi-CDN platform. This will provide customers with broader reach – especially in the Middle East and Africa region, where Orange has an extensive footprint.

“This alliance showcases how any CDN customer can now easily benefit from Orange’s strengths in CDN, particularly across the Middle East and Africa, by taking advantage of this partnership to create an eco-system with Synamedia’s multi-CDN management system,” explained Cédric Hardouin, vice president of CDN and edge at Orange Wholesale. “Orange’s CDN stands out for its ability to extend content providers’ reach while ensuring optimal quality of service. It offers a powerful way to scale global content delivery, backed by a trusted European partner.”

“This is our first partnership with a telecom-grade CDN provider, and it breaks new ground by extending the reach of reliable, scalable CDNs to emerging markets thanks to Orange’s CDN proof of performance in the Middle East and Africa,” added Ed Allfrey, executive vice president and general manager of Video Network, Synamedia. “Orange has demonstrated the importance of its services’ low latency, compliance and privacy and now it has another string to its bow with seamless CDN switching.”

Launched in March 2025, Quortex Switch’s API-based integration and advanced configuration capabilities offer unparalleled flexibility, enabling customers to expand distribution without altering existing infrastructure or disrupting current CDN partnerships. It allows them to streamline delivery based on Quality of Experience metrics and features the ability to segment viewers based on their geo-location.

Based on the latest industry standards, the Quortex Switch SaaS-based tool simplifies the design of multi-CDN systems while supporting low latency streaming at high quality and disaster recovery as required. It uses traffic balancing and intelligent content delivery to dynamically route end-users to the best content sources and enables mid-stream switching across multiple CDNs for uninterrupted viewing experiences, the companies said.

Orange operates one of the most extensive and trusted CDN footprints in the Middle East and Africa, enabling international content providers to scale securely, cost-effectively, and in full compliance with local regulations. This infrastructure gives them a clear advantage in reaching high-growth, underserved markets across the region. The partnership also aligns with Orange’s strategic vision to support the growing demand for content across the Middle East and Africa and foster new collaborative opportunities within the CDN ecosystem.

Synamedia will be showcasing the collaboration during IBC2025 at Hall 1, B49.