Viaplay Taps Vizrt to Increase Live Premier League Content Output

LONDON—Vizrt has announced that it is providing automation technologies for live sports production to the Viaplay streaming service that are being used to cover Premier League action and soccer matches.

For this year’s soccer season, Viaplay’s goals were to simultaneously increase content output and improve show quality and consistency, while ensuring scalable workflows, the two companies explained. To accomplish those goals, it is using Viz Mosart on live productions, which allows a single operator to run an entire show, enabling the production of more localized content for different audiences.

Viz Mosart is designed to put all the power of the gallery and studio at the operator’s fingertips, with templated actions controlling lighting, graphics playout, robotic cameras, and videowalls simultaneously. Viaplay’s teams across Denmark and Norway are creating consistent, on-brand live content that entertains and informs soccer fans before, during, and after every Premier League match, Vizrt reported.

By automating repetitive tasks, Vizrt reported that users are able to ensure consistent, reliable productions, while enabling more creative storytelling and making it possible to deliver more content with the same resources. Viz Mosart is at the center of production workflows across the Viaplay studios, ready to be flexible and deliver what’s needed for each production team.

Viaplay subscribers across the Nordic countries and the Netherlands can tune in to the streaming service’s pre-match build-up, halftime debrief, and post-game analysis. For all live Premier League matches, soccer fans in each territory can enjoy commentary in their own language, providing them with unparalleled access to expert insight and coverage of the beautiful game.

“This is an important step in our journey to future-proof our sports productions, and without the reliable system and strong expertise we receive from Vizrt as our partner, it would not have been possible for this project to go live in such a short time,” says Robin Gerbino, vice president of production, sports operations at Viaplay Group.

“Production automation needs to be flexible to make a real difference. Adaptability is as important as reliability, especially in live sports, where so much of the excitement comes from not knowing what will happen,” says Andrew O’Neil, vice president of sports, strategy & growth at Vizrt. “The purpose is to free up your time, while keeping the production process efficient. With Viz Mosart, the show is completely yours to create and change as you please.”

To effectively implement Viz Mosart across the Viaplay studios, Vizrt offered comprehensive training of the automation solution for team leaders, including training in show design to help make shows as creative as possible.

Following the successful launch of the solution for Premier League content production, Viaplay plans on expanding its use to more markets and other sports coverage during the year — including premium rights such as the Champions League, Formula 1, Superliga, FIS Skiing, and many more, the companies explained.

"With our new partnership with Vizrt, centered around implementing Viz Mosart to strengthen our productions, we are very pleased with the collaboration and the support we have received making it possible to go live in the new soccer season kick-off. This is a first step, and we are very much looking forward to what the collaboration can bring in the years to come,” explained Gerbino at Viaplay Group.