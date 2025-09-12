Mediakind, Accedo Partner on Integrated Solution to Simplify Direct-To-Consumer Streaming

DENVER—MediaKind has announced that it is working with Accedo to deliver a pre-integrated, ready-to-deploy Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) streaming solution designed for today’s digital-first audiences.

The new D2C solution combines MediaKind’s self-serve cloud video platform, MK.IO, with Accedo’s flexible front-end applications to deliver a faster, simpler route to market.

“This partnership unites two trusted leaders in premium streaming,” said Andrew Payson, vice president of corporate development at MediaKind. “With MK.IO powering a robust cloud video infrastructure and feature-rich backend, and Accedo delivering flexible, engaging user experiences, we’re enabling media brands to launch, scale, and evolve standout streaming services faster and with greater simplicity.”

The two companies described the key benefits of the joint offering as follows:

Proven with leading global brands – trusted by top sports, media, and entertainment providers worldwide

Lower total cost of ownership – pre-integrated workflows reduce cost and complexity

Faster time to market – launch premium streaming services in just weeks

Stronger subscriber loyalty – seamless, high-quality experiences minimize churn

Future-ready user experiences – a feature-rich backend combined with flexible front-end apps delivers a modern, scalable solution

"Our partnership with MediaKind delivers a foundation of technical and operational excellence that the market is looking for,” said Luke Gaydon, Head of Offering & Portfolio Management at Accedo. “Both Accedo and MediaKind have a proven track record of driving growth for some of the best-known brands in Media & Entertainment, Sports, and Pay TV. We are excited about creating new experiences together that help our customers achieve their key business outcomes, whether that’s increasing revenues, reducing TCO, or combating subscriber churn."

The joint solution is available immediately and will be showcased at IBC2025.

For more information, visit the MediaKind (1.D71) or Accedo (5.F80) booth during IBC2025, or head to www.mediakind.com and www.accedo.tv .