Mediakind, Accedo Partner on Integrated Solution to Simplify Direct-To-Consumer Streaming
The new solution combines MediaKind’s self-serve cloud video platform, MK.IO, with Accedo’s flexible front-end applications
DENVER—MediaKind has announced that it is working with Accedo to deliver a pre-integrated, ready-to-deploy Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) streaming solution designed for today’s digital-first audiences.
The new D2C solution combines MediaKind’s self-serve cloud video platform, MK.IO, with Accedo’s flexible front-end applications to deliver a faster, simpler route to market.
“This partnership unites two trusted leaders in premium streaming,” said Andrew Payson, vice president of corporate development at MediaKind. “With MK.IO powering a robust cloud video infrastructure and feature-rich backend, and Accedo delivering flexible, engaging user experiences, we’re enabling media brands to launch, scale, and evolve standout streaming services faster and with greater simplicity.”
The two companies described the key benefits of the joint offering as follows:
- Proven with leading global brands – trusted by top sports, media, and entertainment providers worldwide
- Lower total cost of ownership – pre-integrated workflows reduce cost and complexity
- Faster time to market – launch premium streaming services in just weeks
- Stronger subscriber loyalty – seamless, high-quality experiences minimize churn
- Future-ready user experiences – a feature-rich backend combined with flexible front-end apps delivers a modern, scalable solution
"Our partnership with MediaKind delivers a foundation of technical and operational excellence that the market is looking for,” said Luke Gaydon, Head of Offering & Portfolio Management at Accedo. “Both Accedo and MediaKind have a proven track record of driving growth for some of the best-known brands in Media & Entertainment, Sports, and Pay TV. We are excited about creating new experiences together that help our customers achieve their key business outcomes, whether that’s increasing revenues, reducing TCO, or combating subscriber churn."
The joint solution is available immediately and will be showcased at IBC2025.
For more information, visit the MediaKind (1.D71) or Accedo (5.F80) booth during IBC2025, or head to www.mediakind.com and www.accedo.tv.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.