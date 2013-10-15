Volicon Products at CCW 2013:

Observer(R) 7.1

At CCW, version 7.1 of Volicon's Observer(R) TS MPEG transport stream logging and monitoring system will be featured. Enhanced to accommodate an even broader array of inputs, the Observer line boasts support for ASI, QAM, 8-VSB, DVB-T/T2, and DVB-T MPEG TS interfaces. Available on all Observer TS systems -- including Enterprise, Pro, and Scout systems -- the new interface simplifies deployment and configuration for receiving off-air channels.

Observer(R) Mobile With Extended Capabilities

Observer(R) Mobile gives users access to content anywhere, anytime through an iPad(R) or iPhone(R). Designed specifically for media executives on the go, the interface provides greater flexibility, unsurpassed portability, and the added convenience of accessing live Observer streaming along with back-navigation of previously recorded content from both local and remote locations. The ability to play, pause, search, and create logged content on demand using an iPad or iPhone provides broadcasters with instant access to the final broadcast product, which ensures quality, compliance, and communication within the media enterprise. Since the introduction of Observer Mobile, Volicon has enhanced the interface to support multichannel viewing and multiple audio tracks. In addition, users now have the ability to select the best bit rate for their viewing device and network connection.

Expandable Observer(R) TS Systems

Volicon will feature expandable Observer(R) TS systems that provide a clear path for cost-effective growth of a facility's monitoring systems. Users can purchase an Observer platform that meets current needs, knowing that as their operations grow, their monitoring system can easily keep pace with expanding monitoring applications and requirements. Volicon's growing array of software modules also facilitates incremental growth by supplying broadcasters with specific monitoring tools and capabilities as needed.

Observer(R) OTT

Observer(R) OTT provides networks, video service providers, and broadcasters with a solution for logging (recording) and monitoring the over-the-top (OTT) A/V services that stream content to computers, tablets, and smartphones. The solution offers a complete, cost-effective quality monitoring and/or compliance logging solution for multiplatform media delivery. Observer OTT offers a valuable look at how the consumer experiences streamed content, as well as rich data about the quality of that content. In addition to providing a true recording of services, the new system also facilitates remote streaming and review, as well as the ability to analyze both unencrypted and encrypted content.

Volicon Modules at CCW 2013:

Loudness Monitoring

With commercial and program loudness being legislated worldwide, broadcasters, networks, and video service providers must be able to monitor loudness in real time, as well as provide an affidavit of compliance for regulators and advertisers. As growing attention is paid to the stereo downmix of the 5.1 channel HD program track, Volicon's loudness module makes it easy for broadcasters to confirm that no matter how their customers watch and listen to programming, loudness levels will remain within acceptable parameters. The Observer(R) loudness module meets this challenge for broadcasters worldwide, enabling users to measure AC3 dialnorm levels and ensure compliance with ITU BS.1770-1 and ITU BS.1770-2, ATSC A/85 RP 2011, CALM Act (FCC Report 11-182A1), EBU R128 (Tech 3341/2/3/4), and ARIB TR-B32.

Digital Program Insertion (DPI) Monitoring Module

With its Observer(R) 7.1 release, Volicon is introducing monitoring for SCTE-35 and SCTE-104 cueing messages on the Observer TS system and on SDI Observer systems, respectively. This new module for digital program insertion (DPI) monitoring enables the monitoring, logging, and frame-accurate display of content along with the metadata and in/out point markers needed to determine if DPI messages were conveyed properly. With this module, Volicon eliminates the need to measure streams with an in-depth transport stream analyzer and to calculate the frame in which the insertion occurs. Because data related to DPI events is presented in a video overlay, users can see where transition points occur. As a result, even nontechnical staff can monitor and troubleshoot the broadcast signal to ensure that ads are being inserted correctly.

Clientless GUI

Volicon's Clientless GUI enables operation of the Observer(R) system without requiring the installation of a local player. For the many broadcasters and other media facilities that leverage Observer throughout their operations, the Clientless GUI enables widespread use with minimal maintenance and support requirements. Upgrades and updates to the Observer interface are reflected automatically in the GUI, giving users throughout the enterprise the immediate benefit of new features and functionality without any intervention from IT staff.

