Interra Adds Stream Recording, BATON Integration to ORION

CUPERTINO, Calif.—Interra Systems today unveiled ORION stream recording support and seamless integration with BATON Media Player, a combination that lets broadcast engineers and operations teams perform frame-by-frame debugging of monitored streams with ease and precision, the company said.

“Our goal with the ORION–BMP integration was to make it easier for customers to move from detection to diagnosis within a single, streamlined workflow,” Anupama Anantharaman, vice president of product management at Interra, said. “By connecting real-time monitoring with frame-level playback and inspection, we’re helping operations teams pinpoint issues faster and resolve them with precision. This enhancement reflects our ongoing commitment to simplifying quality assurance workflows while enabling customers to deliver flawless content across every platform.”

The new recording feature allows users of ORION, the company’s real-time monitoring platform, to capture segments of monitored streams, particularly around error events. Each recording includes a buffer of 5 to 6 seconds before the error occurs and continues until the issue is resolved or for a user-defined duration. Recordings can also be triggered manually, scheduled or initiated during ad transitions, offering flexible options for capturing critical stream data, Interra said.

Integration of ORION with BMP lets users troubleshoot video delivery issues more quickly and effectively. It enables users to move seamlessly from real-time monitoring in ORION to frame-accurate playback and deep inspection in BMP, speeding up analysis of the causes of errors and quality anomalies, the company said.

The ORION–BMP integration delivers significant operational efficiency and confidence in delivering superior video experiences. From within the ORION interface, users can launch BMP with a single click to analyze recorded streams in detail. Errors detected during the recording window are automatically displayed in BMP, allowing users to jump directly to the relevant timestamps and perform frame-by-frame analysis, it said.

The company’s ORION-OTT monitoring solution for OTT workflows already includes BMP integration for debugging VOD assets. Recording support for live streams in ORION-OTT is planned for a future release, Interra said.

More information is available on the company’s website.