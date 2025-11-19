Telestream Unveils ARGUS V2.3 With Live Look Stream Validation

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream has introduced ARGUS Version 2.3, which introduces Live Look, a feature that lets operators inspect live and on-demand streams visually and audibly right from the ARGUS monitoring environment.

Designed for rapid validation of service health and quality, Live Look enables real-time video playback and audio confirmation from the ARGUS consolidated dashboard, allowing operators to see and hear exactly what viewers experience and resolve any issues without switching between tools or interfaces, the company said.

ARGUS, Telestream iQ’s centralized video-monitoring solution for video-distribution networks, provides users with a comprehensive end-to-end view of media health diagnostics through high-level dashboards and deep-dive analytics. With ARGUS Live Look, media operations teams can quickly isolate issues, reduce time to recovery, and improve confidence across the entire delivery workflow, it said.

“ARGUS centralizes correlated channel observability across the entire delivery chain and at scale,” Ken Haren, director of product management at Telestream, said. “ARGUS helps operations teams focus on what matters by surfacing precise, timely and actionable insights. With the launch of ARGUS v2.3 and the new Live Look capability, teams can now view any monitored stream in real-time directly in the ARGUS dashboard, enhancing diagnostic confidence and speeding up escalation decisions."

Live Look addresses the need for visual confirmation at scale, which is especially valuable for organizations managing hundreds of linear or over-the-top channels across distributed operations. From verifying audio presence to confirming editorial intent when silence or anomalies are detected, Live Look provides immediate insight without leaving the ARGUS environment. This, combined with Telestream’s monitoring-by-exception approach, allows operators to focus on addressing true deviations rather than watching every feed.

ARGUS v2.3 also offers updates that streamline management, improve security and optimize monitoring performance, including enhanced single sign-on (SSO)-enabled user management, automated lineup import/export and improved audio packet identifier (PID) monitoring. Telestream ARGUS v2.3 with Live Look is available immediately.

More information is available on the company’s website.