Orad Ships New Morpho 3.0 Release

Across-the-board updates include native 64-bit support, social media integration and workflow improvements



June 27, 2013 –Orad, a leader in broadcast graphics, today announced the availability ofMorpho version 3.0. The Orad Morpho solution revolutionizes character generation with smart graphic design tools and flexible playout capabilities, facilitating an efficient and easy 3D workflow. The impressive version 3.0 release expands on Morpho’s robust capabilities, introducing many new features, including support for native 64-bit with real-time graphics rendering. “The new Morpho release touches upon all aspects of usability and workflow, making it even easier to use and connect to external systems and data sources with added effects options to create even richer broadcast graphics,” says Avi Sharir, CEO and President of Orad.



Morpho 3.0 dual-channel machines can be configured to enable two independent program outputs (PGM+PGM) alternatively to the existing preview/program configuration. The new functionality gives broadcasters the option to broadcast simultaneously two different languages, or split the production to full-frame content and supers/lower thirds and more.



Leveraging user-generated social media content, Morpho incorporates content from Twitter and Facebook as part of the graphics. The connection to social media data sources follows Morpho’s easy-to-use approach where no scripting or programming knowledge is required.



Morpho’s graphic customization capabilities have been expanded to include full 3D transition effects, the creation of custom-made animation and rich-text effects, as well as the ability to group and animate objects. Morpho also streams web content, such as webpages and Skype, mapping the stream as a texture onto 2D or 3D objects. Some menus, such as the text editor, have been refined to accommodate new functions and increase usability.



