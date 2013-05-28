Anton/Bauer Heads to Hollywood to Offer Portable Power Solutions for Attendees at 2013 Cine Gear Expo

LOS ANGELES, MAY 28, 2013—At the 2013 Cine Gear Expo, Anton/Bauer®, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company and a premier global provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video, film and healthcare technology industries, will highlight several of the company’s portable power solutions. Perfect for the needs of film, video and digital media production professionals, the company’s CINE VCLX, DIONIC® HD batteries, Gold Spectrum™ Wireless Series and Gold Mount® solutions for the industry’s newest cameras will be on display (Vitec Videocom Booth S312).

“We look forward to Cine Gear each year as it gives us the opportunity to network directly with the professionals using our gear for film and cinema production in their own backyard,” says Chris O’Neill, vice president of product management and marketing, Anton/Bauer. “The products we’ll be highlighting are all field-proven sources of durable, reliable power. We look forward to speaking with attendees and offering the appropriate power solutions for their particular needs.”

Recently honored with a Scientific and Engineering Awardfrom the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (A.M.P.A.S®), Anton/Bauer’s CINE VCLX provides ultimate power performance, extended run-times and flexibility for cinema professionals. Solving a common production dilemma, the CINE VCLX series allows users to not only power cameras, but also the supplementary equipment, such as lighting, required for production. Thanks to the safety and high-power-draw performance of the battery’s Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) cell chemistry technology; this one solution can handle the specific needs of 24V film, 14V video and 28V digital cinema equipment, plus all accessories.Anton/Bauer CINE batteries also feature a RealTime® LCD that accurately displays remaining run-time and a visual LED warning indicator, which is activated when 15 minutes of run-time remain.

Also on-site will be the new DIONIC HD Logic Series battery, which powers high-current applications in a lightweight and robust package, making it ideal for digital cinema cameras such as the Sony F65, RED, ARRI Alexa, Vision Research Phantom series and more. The DIONIC HD is a 183 Wh Li-Ion battery that incorporates sixth-generation cell technology and the company’s latest software architecture, along with the latest RealTime LCD for superior safety and reliability in the most extreme environmental conditions. Weighing 40 percent less than a NiCad or NiMH battery, the DIONIC HD has 25 percent more capacity and will run a 30-watt camera, monitors and multiple accessories for more than six hours.

In addition to the company’s latest cinema batteries, Anton/Bauer will feature its new Gold Spectrum Wireless Series at Cine Gear. A collaboration between Anton/Bauer and Vitec Group sister company Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), Anton/Bauer’s Gold Spectrum Series encompasses the AB-HDRF Kit and the AB Direct VU handheld receiver/monitor. The size of each component within the series (AB-HDTX, AB-HDRX and AB Direct VU), makes it ideal for reality TV, ENG/EFP, OB and live event coverage.

To help provide secure connections for the latest Sony and JVC cameras, Anton/Bauer will demonstrate its new Gold Mount solutions. Anton/Bauer’s QRC-4K-S Gold Mount attaches instantly to Sony PMW-F5 and Sony PMW-F55 Cine Alta cameras to accept Anton/Bauer batteries and offers consistent and reliable power. It contains three PowerTap® outputs for powering additional accessories to help professionals bring 4K productions to life. The QRC-4K-S is also compatible with the Sony AXS-R5 recorder. The QRC-HM-JGold Mountis a pouch-style 7/14 adapter for the JVC GY-HM600/650U handheld cameras. The QRC-HM-J connects via the DC power input and maintains the system’s portability while providing two PowerTap outputs for accessories. The QRC-HM-J can be mounted to Anton/Bauer’s MATRIX Cheese Plate when using rails.

For more information, visit www.antonbauer.com or call (203) 929-1100.

About Anton/Bauer

Anton/Bauer is recognized as the world’s innovator and a premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other key mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film and healthcare technology industries. Based in the United States in Shelton, CT with offices in Europe and Asia, Anton/Bauer was established in 1970 and has expanded its product offerings to include many signature lines such as its leading Gold Spectrum™ Series, Gold Mount® system, InterActive® chargers and Logic Series® batteries such as the HyTRON® 50, 100 and 140, and DIONIC® 90, HD, HC and HCX. Their products are compatible with every camera brand on the market today. Other Anton/Bauer high performance products include the Ultralight® 2, ElipZ®, CINE VCLX and the Tandem 150 Modular Charging System. Their superior-quality products have become an industry standard. For more information on Anton/Bauer, visit www.antonbauer.com.

About Vitec Videocom

Vitec Videocom brings together some of the most respected, most innovative and most sought-after brands in the industry: Anton/Bauer, Autoscript, Camera Corps, Litepanels, OConnor, Petrol Bags, Sachtler, Vinten and Vinten Radamec. It acts as an endorsing brand for these market-leading broadcast, film and pro video products, encouraging multi-brand system sales and simplifying the way that customers worldwide do business.

Vitec Videocom is an operating division within the Vitec Group, an international business serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military aerospace and government markets. Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers rely on worldwide.

Vitec Videocom – advancing the quality and science of media production.