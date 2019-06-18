Sigma Father’s Day Promotion Extended Through June 30, 2019

Ronkonkoma, NY – June 18, 2019 –Sigma Corporation of America, a leading still photo and cinema lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, has extended its Father’s Day promotion until June 30, 2019. This means that shoppers have an additional twelve days to capitalize on phenomenal savings on 11 select Global Vision Art and Contemporary lenses as well as the Mount Converter MC-11. Included in this special promotion is the Sigma 35mm F1.4 DG HSM Art, the true Sigma flagship lens. The first Art lens released under the Sigma Global Vision moniker, the 35mm F1.4 DG HSM is a staple focal length for photographers. The six-time award-winner has been honored by TIPA, DPReview.com, PC Magazine, Resource Magazine, The Phoblographer and Camera Journal Press Club. With such renowned industry accolades, this lens has proven itself to be a must-have for any camera bag, a favorite for everyone from beginners to seasoned professionals. Get the Sigma 35mm F1.4 DG HSM Art today with instant savings of $125 during this promotion.

Sigma Global Vision Lenses on Promotion Until June 30th:

High-Performance Art Prime Lenses:

Sigma 35mm F1.4 DG HSM Art ($899 Retail Price): The true Sigma flagship, perfect for a high-quality, wide-angle perspective on landscapes, portraits, still-lifes, close-ups and casual snaps - $125 rebate

Sigma 50mm F.4 DG HSM Art ($949 Retail Price): A higher standard of excellence, re-engineered for high megapixel DSLRs - $100 rebate

Sigma 85mm F1.4 DG HSM Art ($1,199 Retail Price): Perfect portraiture with passion, capture that editorial shot, weddings, family shots and more - $100 rebate

Versatile Art Zoom Lenses:

Compact, Bright and Fast Contemporary Prime Lenses:

Sigma 16mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary ($449 Retail Price): A high-performance prime, designed to minimize flare and ghosting - $50 rebate

Sigma 30mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary ($339 Retail Price): Light and bright meets Contemporary compactness with Art line image quality - $50 rebate

Sigma 56mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary ($479 Retail Price): Impressive construction and image quality, smooth autofocus makes nice with video production - $50 rebate

Affordable, Performance-driven Contemporary Zoom Lenses:

Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM Contemporary ($799 Retail Price): Powerful yet compact, take it in the field for flawless wildlife and travel shots - $150 rebate

Sigma 150-600mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM Contemporary ($1,089 Retail Price): Portability meets versatility, never miss the thrilling action shot on the field or in the wilderness - $150 rebate

Sigma Quality, Sony Capability with the Mount Converter MC-11*

In addition, Sigma will be offering incredible savings on its Mount Converter MC-11 for Sony E-mount systems ($249 Retail Price) with a $100 rebate.

*The MC-11 promotion is not combinable with the Father’s Day Promotion. Customers purchasing the MC-11 during this promotion will only receive $100 off on the MC-11, regardless of which other lenses it is purchased with.

