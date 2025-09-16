Sony Electronics Partners with Newhouse School at Syracuse University

SYRACUSE, N.Y.—Sony Electronics has announced that it is partnering with the Newhouse School at Syracuse University to provide state-of-the-art equipment, hands-on training and world-class industry expertise that will prepare students for careers in media, entertainment and visual communications.

As part of the effort, Sony leaders will take part in workshops, seminars and other events, providing mentorship, thought leadership and experiential learning opportunities for students, both in Syracuse and beyond campus.

Sony and the University also announced that they will celebrate the collaboration Sept. 17 during Sony Signature Innovation Day at Newhouse, featuring demonstrations of Sony’s latest imaging and broadcast technology with students, faculty and staff.

The day will culminate with a conversation between Sony Imaging Products and Solutions Americas president Theresa Alesso, and Newhouse Dean Mark J. Lodato.

“Sony is pleased to expand its relationship with Syracuse through the renowned Newhouse School’s investment in our latest innovative tools and technologies, which are advancing the art, technique and proficiency of tomorrow’s communications professionals,” Alesso said.

“Sony shares in Syracuse’s dedication to elevate and enrich teaching and learning experiences through pioneering solutions that support a practical and hands-on curriculum, and continue to produce the best and brightest communications students who are redefining journalism, broadcast, content creation and visual storytelling,” Alesso added.

More specifically, Sony reported that its will be integrated into Newhouse’s learning environments, including the Dick Clark Studios, a top-tier venue for broadcast journalism, television and film education.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Besides student-produced news broadcasts, TV shows and film projects, the Dick Clark Studios host nationally-televised broadcasts of sporting events on the ACC Network. As a result of the partnership, students honing their craft producing coverage of ACC games will be working with top-of-the line Sony technology, Sony and the school reported.

The collaboration will also benefit visual communications students pursuing careers in photography or cinematography. Innovation Day will showcase Sony’s flagship VENICE digital cinema camera, as well as the BURANO compact cinema camera, along with the company’s pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ), Alpha and FX2 camera lines.

The school noted that these tools represent the next generation of broadcast, cinema and visual technology and their adoption is part of Newhouse’s commitment to Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) 2110 standards for future studio upgrades.

“This exciting partnership with Sony is more than an enhancement in technology—it’s a strategic investment in our students’ futures,” Lodato said. “This reflects a shared commitment with Sony to excellence in broadcasting, multimedia journalism and content creation.”

In addition, Sony reported that its imaging color science will provide students with high-quality image rendition across the entire production process—from camera to display. Sony’s Alpha imaging products and LED wall technology will enhance the quality of student work in still, cinema and broadcast formats.

Additionally, Sony’s Ci Media Cloud cloud-based collaboration solution will introduce students to professional media asset workflows used across the motion picture and broadcast industries.

The school and Sony also reported that the collaboration also opens doors for deeper engagement with Sony’s professional network, offering exposure to real-world learning experiences and potential career pathways.