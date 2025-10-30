Sony Electronics Launches Video-Compatible Camera Authenticity Solution for News Organizations and Broadcasters
The solution, which is designed to help combat fake AI generated video, currently supports five cameras with plans to add four more models by 2026
SAN DIEGO—In a major development in the effort to combat the spread of fake-AI generated images and video, Sony Electronics has unveiled what it is calling “the industry's first camera authenticity solution compatible with video (C2PA standard-compliant).”
The launch is part of an ongoing effort by Sony to provide verification technology to address growing concerns about the impact of tampered and fake images.
Through initiatives and verification experiments, Sony reported that it has validated the authenticity of video content in collaboration with the Research & Development Department of the UK's public broadcaster BBC.
In addition, the company works closely with the C2PA (The Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity), a standards organization that develops open standards and technical specifications for the provenance and authenticity of digital content, serving as a Steering Committee Member since March 2022.
Sony said that its camera authenticity solution verification site enables authenticity verification for both still images and videos, confirming that content was captured by a Sony camera rather than AI-generated, the company reported.
The system can also detect 3D depth information in video content, enabling highly accurate verification that videos were captured of actual, existing subjects. In addition, a trim function that allows extraction and verification of only necessary portions while maintaining signatures enables rapid authenticity verification even for large-capacity video files.
Sony cameras supporting recording of authenticity information for video include:
- Interchangeable-lens cameras: Alpha 1 II, Alpha 9 III
- Cinema line cameras: FX3, FX30
- The newly launched XDCAM Memory Camcorder: PXW-Z300iv
More information is available at https://authenticity.sony.net/camera/en-gb/
