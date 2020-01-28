Middle Atlantic to Bring Speed, Reliability, and Broadened DC Power Support to European Integrators at ISE 2020

ATLANTA — Jan. 23, 2020 — Middle Atlantic Products, a brand of Legrand | AV, today announced its lineup for Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2020 at the RAI Amsterdam, Feb. 11-14. At the Legrand | AV Booth 2-C50, Middle Atlantic's Forward family of installation solutions — designed to deliver greater system reliability, efficiency, and flexibility to the rack — will be making its European debut, complete with a new 3D interactive touch screen tool for demonstrations. In addition, the company will highlight its High Power DC Power Distribution Series, which is now shipping from local inventory in Europe with region-specific power plugs.

"We're committed to providing more solutions and support for our European customers, and ISE provides us with a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate that," said Tim Troast, vice president of product management at Legrand | AV — Middle Atlantic. "Since its introduction, our Forward family has generated a lot of buzz in the region, and we can't wait for integrators to see the speed it brings to their installations. In addition, there's been high demand for our High Power DC Power Distribution Series, which we've answered with European-specific models — available locally for shorter lead times. With all this and more at the booth, it's shaping up to be a great show."

Built to install today's systems at tomorrow's speeds, Forward is designed around an innovative new rackrail and Middle Atlantic's patented universal hole pattern that allow the family's blank and vent panels, cable management, and other rack solutions to be installed quickly without tools. With Forward, integrators can install everyday rack builds five times faster and with the reliability to ensure a satisfying and positive AV experience.

The Forward family of solutions includes the following: Cable Management that keeps cable runs tidy with horizontal and vertical options; Power Bracket to simplify any button-mount power strip installation; Blank and Vent Panels that simply click into the new rackrail; and Small Device Mounting Clamps to quickly mount and secure small non-rack-mount devices vertically or horizontally using absolutely no hardware.

The new 3D interactive tool was created in collaboration with Haptiq AS, based in Oslo, Norway, to virtually show integrators how the Forward accessory and options line eliminates some of the most time-consuming rack-building tasks without needing any devices present. The tool will also demonstrate best practices for cable and thermal management to educate customers on proper system design.

Middle Atlantic's High Power DC Power Distribution Series provides high-capacity power options for all system applications. The solution delivers maximum power to support more devices, while also eliminating messy, space-consuming, unreliable wall warts from the system design. Available in 200W and 300W models, both units deliver high current capacity to an industry-leading quantity of outputs — up to 24 devices — in a 5V, 12V, 24V, or 12/24V split unit. In the Europe, customers select the model with the appropriate power plug — either BS 1363 (UK), CEE 7/7 (Schuko), SEV 1011 (Switzerland), or IEC C14 — for fast and simple ordering.

Image Caption: An example of Middle Atlantic's new 3D interactive touch screen tool for their toolless rack system, Forward.

