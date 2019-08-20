Two new lenses from Cooke Optics make Worldwide debut at IBC2019

Cooke Optics today announced that two new lenses will be making their worldwide debut at IBC2019, giving cinematographers and directors of photography more ways to achieve “The Cooke Look”® for their projects.

The new S7/i Full Frame Plus T2.0 16mm prime lens is currently the widest focal length lens in the S7/i range of lenses, designed for shooting Full Frame — including up to at least the full sensor area of the RED Weapon 8K (46.31mm image circle), as well as the Sony VENICE full frame digital motion picture camera system and the ARRI ALEXA LF large format camera system.

The new Anamorphic/i 135mm Full Frame Plus T2.3 joins the Anamorphic/i prime lens range bringing The Cooke Look to large format productions with anamorphic characteristics, including flare and oval bokeh.

These two new lenses and more will be available to view on the Cooke stand (12.D10) at IBC2019.

