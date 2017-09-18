AJA openGear® 3G-SDI Multi-Mode Fiber Cards Debut at IBC 2017

Amsterdam, Netherlands, IBC Conference Stand 7.F11 -- AJA Video Systems announced today that it has added new 3G-SDI Multi-Mode fiber extender cards to its line of openGear® compatible video and audio rack cards for use in openGear frames and AJA’s OG-3 2RU frame. openGear is Ross Video’s open-architecture, modular frame system supported by a diverse range of equipment manufacturers.

The new openGear Multi-Mode cards facilitate affordable and flexible optical transmission and reception, and include:

-- OG-FIBER-TR-MM transceiver

-- OG-FIBER-T-MM transmitter

-- OG-FIBER-R-MM receiver

-- OG-FIBER-2T-MM dual-channel transmitter

-- OG-FIBER-2R-MM dual-channel receiver

“We’ve seen a growing demand for our line of openGear compatible cards since their initial release, with customers appreciating the density and reliability of the openGear platform,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “These new cards enable fiber optic cable runs with cost effective and flexible Multi-Mode cabling.”

Pricing and Availability

New openGear Multi-Mode cards will be available October 2017 for the following US MSRPs: OG-FIBER-TR-MM: $890; OG-FIBER-T-MM: $690; OG-FIBER-R-MM: $690; OG-FIBER-2T-MM; $890; and OG-FIBER-2R-MM: $890.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional broadcast, video and post production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

