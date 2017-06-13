Bexel Adds 300 Litepanels Astra 6X LED Lights to Support Full Range of Sports Broadcasters' Requirements

BURBANK, Calif. -- June 13, 2017 -- Bexel today announced that the company is upgrading its lighting inventory with the addition of 300 brand-new Litepanels(R) Astra 6X LED panels. The new lights will be key components in Bexel's ongoing support of customers who require turnkey lighting solutions in any location at outdoor sporting venues.

"The new Astra 6X panels are not only brighter, but they offer the versatility sports broadcasters need to light the announce booth or just about any location for an on-camera shot or interview -- the football sideline, the locker room, the basketball courtside, the baseball dugout, or in the pits for NASCAR," said Lee Estroff, vice president, account development at Bexel. "Litepanels lights have been in our inventory for more than five years, and their quality and reliability have made them highly popular with our clients. We're making this major investment in the Astra 6X to keep our lighting inventory on the leading edge and give our customers the brightness and flexibility they need for any venue and in all types of conditions."

As announced at the 2017 NAB Show, the next-generation Litepanels Astra 6X LED panel is 50 percent brighter than the first-generation Astra light and six times brighter than Litepanels' original 1 x 1 panel, which broke new ground in the lighting industry when it was first introduced. Even with its greater intensity, the Astra 6X draws less power than its predecessor, which allows for longer battery run time. In addition to delivering higher-quality color rendering, the panels can be powered by professional camera batteries, making them ideal for productions looking to save power and reduce costs.

Bexel's new inventory of Astra 6X lights will arrive just as the company's sports-broadcasting clients gear up for the college and pro football seasons and head into baseball playoffs.

"As always, Pat Grosswendt and the Litepanels team provided outstanding expertise in helping us design this new Astra 6X lighting solution," Estroff added. "With their help, we were able to figure out a configuration for on-location sports broadcasting that reduces the number of lighting banks needed for the same output, which therefore reduces rental and shipping costs for our customers. Litepanels is a valued and trusted partner."

More information on Bexel products and services is available at http://bexel.com/.

# # #

About Bexel

Celebrating more than 35 years of broadcast excellence, Bexel skillfully delivers unparalleled production services and engineering expertise for some of the world's largest televised events. Bexel has mastered the art of service from concept to completion, and its unique solutions equip broadcasters to capture powerful content anywhere in the world. Bexel's specialized broadcast offerings include fiber, specialty cameras, 4K solutions, graphics, custom flypacks, and intercom, as well as systems integration, managed services, enterprise solutions, and product sales. Since 1981, Bexel has continually enhanced and evolved the media production experience. Bexel is a Vitec Group brand.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Bexel/Astra-3X-6X-DAYLIGHT-4167.png

Photo Caption: Bexel adds Litepanels Astra 6X Daylight to inventory

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Bexel/Astra-6X-DAYLIGHT-4337.png

Photo Caption: Bexel adds Litepanels Astra 6X Daylight to inventory

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@Bexel%20Adds%20300%20Litepanels%20Astra%206X%20LED%20Lights%20to%20Support%20Full%20Range%20of%20Sports%20Broadcasters%27%20Requirements%20-%20https://goo.gl/EVVdO2

Follow Bexel:

https://www.facebook.com/BexelBroadcast

https://twitter.com/Bexel

https://www.linkedin.com/company/bexel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQDtoWl2WSqBmcX3H-M-8Uw