BALTIMORE—Sinclair on Dec. 13 will launch a multiplatform celebration of U.S. history, culture, innovation and community spirit that will include special programming around the 2025 Army-Navy football game here and continue beyond July 2026 to mark the nation’s 250th anniversary.

The initiative, “Amazing America 250: From Neighborhood to Nation” will bring together Sinclair’s portfolio of local broadcast stations and content centers around the U.S., multicast networks, including Comet, Charge, Roar and The Nest, as well as AMP Media’s lineup of podcasts, the company said.

“Amazing America 250 is a reflection of Sinclair’s mission to enrich local lives in every community we serve,” Sinclair President and CEO Chris Ripley said. “From national specials to local stories, from everyday heroes in our neighborhoods to defining moments in our shared history, this campaign honors and celebrates America’s journey.”

The initiative will feature a national special produced by “The National News Desk…America’s News Now,” spotlighting stories that capture the essence of America. Beginning in early 2026, Sinclair stations will air weekly segments celebrating uplifting stories that highlight what makes the nation unique.

Each week will focus on a different theme, including innovation, freedom and democracy, heroes among us and everyday Americans making a difference in their communities, natural wonders, including parks and landmarks, as well as cultural expression through arts, film, music, literature and sports, Sinclair said.

Sinclair stations will also highlight a local “American Pride” story each week, shining a spotlight on the individuals and communities that define the American spirit. Stories will include veterans whose service left a lasting legacy, families pursuing the American dream, a community coming together for a cause and teachers shaping the next generation of leaders. Local stations will host community townhalls focused on “The Future of America,” exploring civic engagement, innovation and technology and youth voices.

The initiative’s digital content will live on all of Sinclair stations’ sites and will include an interactive map of stories from across the U.S., a timeline of key moments in American history and user-submitted content, it said.

Viewers will be invited to participate and share their own stories. From family barbecues and local traditions to acts of service and innovation, these submissions will be featured on air and in promotional spots.

“Amazing America 250” next year will align with national holidays and commemorations, including Independence Day, Memorial Day, Veterans Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as well as the official 250th celebrations in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., in 2026.

More information is available on the company’s website.