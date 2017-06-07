Crystal Vision appoints Paradigm Marketing Group as central USA rep

Crystal Vision has expanded its US sales force with the appointment of as its manufacturer's representative for 18 states throughout the Central United States.

Although recently established, PMG staff have over 30 years of experience providing technical and operational support to the broadcast and professional video industries, and have established strong relationships with all of the leading design consultants, dealers, end users and systems integrators in the Central United States. PMG is currently the representative for three other manufacturers – 360 Systems Broadcast, Link Electronics and MNC Software.

PMG will both manage dealers and deal directly with end customers, and will be working closely with Crystal Vision's US Product Manager Chris McLendon. Milwaukee-based Principal Bob Phillips is looking after the nine states of Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Houston-based Bill Porter is looking after Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas, while Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio are the responsibility of Dan Weaver.

Following extensive training, PMG has quickly acquired extensive knowledge on the full Crystal Vision product range. The resources they have available include demo equipment and literature which they will be taking along to customer sites as well as regional shows.

Crystal Vision's Chris McLendon said: "I am very excited about partnering with PMG. As the industry moves in new directions, such as IP and 4K, reaching out and informing dealers and end users about the innovative solutions that we have is more important than ever. Working with PMG – who share our vision of providing exceptional customer support – gives us the ability to better reach the broadcast industry as a whole in the Central United States."

PMG's Bob Phillips explained: "I have had my eye on Crystal Vision for three years now. I have been impressed with their products' performance, operational characteristics and industrial design."

Bob Phillips can be contacted at PMG's Upper Midwest Region office on bob.phillips@pmg-central.com or 262-328-5072. Bill Porter can be contacted at the South Central Region office on bill.porter@pmg-central.com or 936-207-1001. Dan Weaver can be contacted at the Ohio Region Valley office on dan@dwareps.com or 502-228-4800.

Based at Whittlesford near Cambridge in the UK and with an office in the USA, Crystal Vision provides a full range of interface and keyers and helps people transition through a range of technologies – from SD to HD and from HD to IP.