AJA Announces HELO v1.1 Firmware

Las Vegas, NV, NAB Conference, Stand SL2505 (April 24, 2017) --AJA Video Systems announced new v1.1 firmware for its versatile HELO H.264 streaming, encoding and recording device. The update adds new features to HELO that further simplify and expand live production workflows.

HELO v1.1 firmware feature highlights include:

-- A scheduler that triggers pre-planned start and stop of recording and streaming media. The schedule may be programmed locally through HELO’s web UI, by importing ICS files or by linking to external calendar providers such as Google Calendar.

-- Redundant recording of one file to two media destinations simultaneously.

-- A recording file segment size of 360 minutes for TS files, for long event recordings.

-- Support for up to 5 RTSP streams.

-- REST API documentation to describe how to automate basic HELO functions.

“HELO has been met with great enthusiasm, and we’ve been working closely with customers to rapidly develop and deploy updates that further improve its functionality while addressing common live event production challenges,” shared AJA President Nick Rashby. “Following our most recent update, which introduced support for Facebook Live, HELO v1.1. firmware includes several new features that make streaming, recording and encoding with HELO even simpler.”

HELO v1.1 firmware will be available soon as a free download.

About HELO

HELO is an affordable, flexible H.264 streaming and recording stand-alone device. Combining SDI and HDMI I/O into a single appliance, it allows users to stream out to a Content Delivery Network (CDN) while simultaneously encoding and recording H.264 files to either SD cards, USB storage or network based storage. HELO is available through AJA’s worldwide reseller network for a US MSRP of $1295. For more information, visit: https://www.aja.com/products/helo

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional broadcast, video and post production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

