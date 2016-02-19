SMPTE(R) Issues Call for Papers for the SMPTE 2016 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Feb. 19, 2016 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), a leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries, is seeking proposals for technical papers for the SMPTE 2016 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition (SMPTE 2016), Oct. 24-28 in Hollywood, California. The proposed papers must be informational and address technical theory, research, innovations, applications, or practices specific to any of the evolving technologies associated with the media technology industry. Initial abstracts must be submitted online no later than April 22.

"Last year we received a record number of proposals for the Annual Technical Conference, and the quality and diversity of submissions made for an exceptional lineup of presentations," said Paul Chapman, past SMPTE Hollywood Region Governor and program committee chair for SMPTE 2016. "We expect a similarly impressive array of submissions this year, and we look forward to providing a rich slate of sessions to complement the exciting conference events celebrating SMPTE's centennial."

Technical paper topics include human perception of images or sound; quality and monitoring of images and sound; workflow management (file-based, cloud); image acquisition and processing; UHD, color and dynamic range management; content management and storage; restoration and preservation; content security; compression; cinema processing and projection technology; advances in display technologies; media infrastructure (SDI, IP); the future of media distribution (OTT, ATSC 3.0, mobile, etc.); new techniques in audio (scene-based production, compression, transport); future media technology (virtual reality/augmented reality, second screen); new and novel technology and techniques; and lastly, encouraging diversity in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

A complete and more specific listing of possible topics is available at www.smpte2016.org along with instructions on submitting an abstract. SMPTE encourages authors to submit their paper proposals early. If SMPTE receives a suitable selection of papers of high quality before this year's deadline, it will not extend the deadline for submissions. Papers that are commercial or promotional in nature will not be considered, nor will those that have already been published. Student papers are strongly encouraged.

About the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R))

Winner of an Oscar(R) and multiple Emmy(R) Awards, the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)) is a global leader in the advancement of the art, science, and craft of the image, sound, and metadata ecosystem. A professional membership association that is internationally recognized and accredited, SMPTE advances moving-imagery education and engineering across the communications, technology, media, and entertainment industries. For a century, SMPTE has published the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal and developed more than 800 standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines.

Nearly 7,000 members -- motion-imaging executives, engineers, creative and technology professionals, researchers, scientists, educators, and students -- who meet in Sections worldwide, sustain the Society. Through the Society's partnership with Hollywood Professional Association (HPA)(R), this membership is complemented by the professional community of businesses and individuals who provide the expertise, support, tools, and infrastructure for the creation and finishing of motion pictures, television programs, commercials, digital media, and other dynamic media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.

