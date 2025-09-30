SMPTE Unveils Plans for 2025 Media Technology Summit

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.— SMPTE, the home of media professionals, technologists, and engineers, has announced plans for this year’s Media Technology Summit. SMPTE’s annual conference focusing on media innovations, solutions, and technologies is taking place Oct. 13-16 at the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, California. The Summit will feature multiple conference tracks as well as an expanded Solutions Hub.

Technical Conference Tracks

Live Broadcast Symposium

The Live Broadcast Symposium on Oct. 13 will offer a full day of technical sessions on the world of live broadcasting. Featuring sessions from organizations like the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), Marvel Studios and Amazon Web Services (AWS), this track will be an enlightening look into the future of live broadcasting.

Global AI Standards Forum

This full day of AI programming on Oct. 16 will showcase how the standards community is involved in the ever-changing world of AI. Organizations like Google, AWS, Microsoft and NVidia will present how they are creating an interoperable world through the power of AI.

Technical Program

The MTS Technical program will take place Oct. 14-15 and features sessions on color science, security, SMPTE ST 2110, and much more. The media technology world’s best experts will present their latest research and solutions and will be available during multiple networking events throughout the conference. For a complete schedule of programming, visit https://summit.smpte.org/2025/program.

Expanded Solutions Hub

SMPTE's new Expanded Solutions Hub for MTS2025 will spotlight the latest technologies that are shaping workflows and the future of media. Attendees can explore three Interactive Zones—live demonstration areas focused on Acquisition & Live Capture, Post Production, and Delivery & Consumer Display—to see workflows in action, follow content from “glass to glass,” and engage with experts.

Acquisition & Live Capture

Focused on the future of production, Cintegral.Tech will showcase an exploration of Acquisition & Live Production workflows. The area will also feature hands-on demos and in-depth tech talks from leading industry innovators, including Sony, Panavision, Red Digital Cinema, Blackmagic Design, iodyne, Matrox, AcriPlex and Cintegral.

Highlights include:



“F1 The Movie”: Camera design and RF engineering with the film's first assistant cinematographer, Dan Ming, and RF engineer Greg “Noodles” Johnson

PlateLight Breakthroughs: Carlo Van De Roer and Stuart Rutherford of Satellite Lab

Stories from the Field—The Making of Immersive Workflows: Featuring the Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive camera offering "data-to-dailies" workflow, with Cintegral’s Dane Brehm exploring why future workflows demand new ways of thinking

How to move data from the field to post with ST 2110 and other cutting-edge tools

Processing and Postproduction

This interactive zone will highlight how changes in capture are reshaping post workflows, where AI has entered the picture, how HDR workflows are changing the game, and where post is headed over the next five years.

Over-the-Air Delivery and Display

Focused on the future of television technology, ONE Media Technologies and Sinclair Broadcast Group will showcase a state-of-the-art AirChain end-to-end broadcast platform.

Attendees can see content delivered to the latest consumer televisions, professional monitors, and next-generation set-top receivers, including live integration of Sinclair’s workflow for ATSC 3.0 broadcast and “BEST channel”-style OTT experiences. Visitors will also explore how broadcasters and technology partners are making interactive, resilient, and immersive media services a reality, and connect with the experts driving the hybrid future of media distribution.

Click here for more information and to register.