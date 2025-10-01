NAB Show Issues Call for Technical Papers and Panels for 2026 NAB BEIT Conference

WASHINGTON—Proposals for technical papers and panels are now being accepted for the 2026 NAB Broadcast Engineering and IT (BEIT) Conference, part of the 2026 NAB Show, held April 18-22, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The conference is an unparalleled opportunity for industry professionals to present their expertise at the premier broadcast, media and entertainment event.

“NAB Show is the destination for industry professionals to showcase cutting-edge advancements throughout the media ecosystem,” said John Clark, NAB senior vice president, Emerging Technology and executive director, PILOT. “The NAB BEIT Conference’s forward-looking focus will highlight groundbreaking work from both seasoned technologists and emerging voices. We’re excited to see the forward-thinking solutions from the industry’s leading experts.”

The NAB BEIT Conference is designed for broadcast engineers, technicians, technology managers, developers, contractors, equipment manufacturers, consultants and researchers. The conference will address current and technical topics, with a forward-looking emphasis on the evolution of technology across radio, television, digital and the broader media and IT ecosystem.

Papers selected for the NAB BEIT Conference will also be published in the “Proceedings of the 2026 NAB BEIT Conference” in April 2026.

Submissions are required to fall under one of the NAB BEIT Conference’s focus areas, including:

Broadcast Radio

Broadcast Television

Broadcast Facility Design

Digital Online Operations

Positioning, Navigation and Timing Via Broadcast Signals

Audio and Video Technology

Technical Regulatory Issues

Cybersecurity for Broadcasters

Generative AI Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) in Broadcasting

For a complete list of categories and additional details, visit the official Call for Proposals.

Proposals must be submitted by Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. Incomplete or late proposals will not be considered. Notifications will be sent to accepted presenters by Jan. 12, 2026.

NAB Show is committed to ensuring diverse representation within its programming and encourages diverse voices from various backgrounds to submit proposals. Proposals explaining the underlying technologies used in new broadcast products or services will be considered. Note: Proposals promoting company products or services will not be accepted.

For more information, contact Jarell Gibbs, NAB BEIT Conference Coordinator.

Call for Student Papers Now Open

In partnership with the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS), graduate and undergraduate students (18+ years old) are invited to submit papers for the NAB BEIT Conference.

Papers must align with one of the NAB BEIT categories and will be reviewed alongside professional submissions. The selected best student paper will be presented during the NAB BEIT conference and published in the Proceedings. The best student paper award will be presented at the NAB BEIT Opening Session at the 2026 NAB Show, with travel assistance provided to the winner.

Student papers must be submitted by the same deadline as NAB BEIT submissions — Nov. 14, 2025 — via the NAB BEIT Conference Student Paper Submission Portal.

The 2026 NAB BEIT Conference Committee includes prominent industry experts, chaired by Sun Sachs, SVP of product at Townsquare Media, and the 2024 NAB Digital Leadership Award Honoree:

NAB's partners for BEIT include SBE, IEEE-BTS, NABA, Radio Club of America, Public Media Venture Group and SCTE.



For more details on the NAB BEIT Conference, including the full conference committee, visit here.

General Call for NAB Show Submissions Also Opens

Proposals and abstracts for the broader 2026 NAB Show conference sessions, panels, show floor theaters and speakers are also now being accepted. The full list of trends and topics, along with the submission form, can be found here.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, Nov. 14, and selected submissions will be notified on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.

Please note that the page for general show submissions is separate and distinct from the BEIT Conference and call for papers and panels.