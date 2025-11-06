SMPTE to Hold Its Annual Meeting on Dec. 10 Via Zoom
The meeting will provide an inside look at SMPTE’s achievements, ongoing initiatives, and future plans, the group said
SMPTE has announced that it will hold its annual meeting on Wednesday Dec. 10 via a Zoom webinar at 11:00 AM ET.
The group said that speakers would be discussing the state of the Society, providing an overview of the progress made over the past year, and detailing changes to SMPTE membership based on feedback from our current, former, and prospective members. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions regarding the Society.
The group said that no registration is required.
SMPTE described its plans for the Annual Membership Meeting as follows:
- "Join us for an inside look at SMPTE’s achievements, ongoing initiatives, and future plans! Highlights include:
- "A Year in Review – Key accomplishments and milestones from the past year.
- "Membership Development Insights – Updates and strategies shaping our growing community.
- "Standards Community Outlook – A look ahead at emerging trends and initiatives.
- "Education Programs Update – Progress on current programs and upcoming opportunities.
- "Looking Ahead to 2026 – Exciting plans revealed by Richard Welsh and Sally-Ann D'Amato.
- "Closing Remarks – Reflections on the year and next steps for our members."
More information is available at: https://www.smpte.org/
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.