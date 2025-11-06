SMPTE to Hold Its Annual Meeting on Dec. 10 Via Zoom

SMPTE has announced that it will hold its annual meeting on Wednesday Dec. 10 via a Zoom webinar at 11:00 AM ET.

The group said that speakers would be discussing the state of the Society, providing an overview of the progress made over the past year, and detailing changes to SMPTE membership based on feedback from our current, former, and prospective members. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions regarding the Society.

The group said that no registration is required.

SMPTE described its plans for the Annual Membership Meeting as follows:

"Join us for an inside look at SMPTE’s achievements, ongoing initiatives, and future plans! Highlights include:

"A Year in Review – Key accomplishments and milestones from the past year.

"Membership Development Insights – Updates and strategies shaping our growing community.

"Standards Community Outlook – A look ahead at emerging trends and initiatives.

"Education Programs Update – Progress on current programs and upcoming opportunities.

"Looking Ahead to 2026 – Exciting plans revealed by Richard Welsh and Sally-Ann D'Amato.

"Closing Remarks – Reflections on the year and next steps for our members."

More information is available at: https://www.smpte.org/