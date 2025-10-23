IBC Opens Calls for Submissions for the 2026 Accelerator Media Innovation Program

LONDON—The IBC has opened its official call for challenge submissions to the Accelerator Media Innovation Program 2026 by inviting organisations from across the global media and entertainment ecosystem to propose collaborative technology projects that address real world challenges facing the industry.

The deadline for submissions to the 2026 program is Friday, December 5 at 5 pm (GMT). IBC will select up to 12 challenge submissions to go forward to the next round of on-stage pitches at its Kickstart Day event, which will once again take place at the BBC Radio Theatre in BBC Broadcasting House on Wednesday, 25th February 2026. The event will also feature industry agenda-setting keynotes and innovation-focused discussions on technology trends and challenges. Applications to attend the event are also available on the above link.

“The Accelerator Program is a completely unique industry platform that facilitates genuine collaboration and experimentation,” said Mark Smith, IBC Council Chair and Lead, IBC Accelerator Program. “Each year we see new, practical innovations emerge from cross-industry partnerships that are applied to real-world use cases — and we can’t wait to see the challenges that will define the 2026 edition of the program.”

Now entering its eighth year, the Accelerator Program aims to drive real-world experimentation through global collaboration, uniting media and entertainment (M&E) ‘Champions’ (the buyers of technology, such as broadcasters, studios, content and rights owners, streamers, games organisations) with technology vendors, start-ups and academic partners to solve some of the industry’s most pressing business and technology challenges.

Following the Kickstart Day event in February, IBC will select the final projects that will go forward for development over the course of the following 6 months, culminating in live proof of concept (PoC) showcases and demonstrations at IBC2026, taking place in Amsterdam from 11th to 14th September 2026.

Each Accelerator project is built around the challenges submitted by Champions from across the broad M&E landscape, tackling transformation and disruption across the sector, in areas such as AI, connectivity, immersive media, cloud workflows, content distribution, virtual production, content provenance, cyber security, and sustainability.

Over the past seven years, more than 50 project PoCs have been delivered, involving more than 400 media organisations and technology companies. In 2025, more than eighty media and technology leaders showcased nine projects at IBC, collaborating on industry-first initiatives spanning AI agent assistants, generative AI, content provenance, ultra-low latency streaming, cloud-native workflows, private 5G, sustainable distribution, and a special incubator project focused on AI-powered instant sports highlights, the IBC reported.

Project showcases from the 2025 edition of the program (including videos of the showcase sessions and project presentations, workflows, and artifacts) can be found on the IBC Accelerator Program pages here .

The IBC noted that submissions should outline a clear media business or technology challenge to be explored through the collaborative development of a solution and proof of concept (between March & September 2026).

Entrants are encouraged from across the global M&E sector. Full information, including submission guidelines, the entry form, and further details can be found here .

Key dates in the process include: