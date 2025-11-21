FCC Sets Deadlines for Comments on New NextGen TV Proposals

WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission has set deadlines for comments on its newest proposals for NextGen TV, aka ATSC 3.0, with comments due on Jan. 20, 2026 and reply comments by Feb. 18.

As previously reported, the regulator released a “Fifth Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (FNPRM)" on NextGen TV on Oct. 29 (GN Docket No. 16-142, Fifth Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, FCC 25-72).

The FCC commissioners voted to go ahead with the FNPRM at its October meeting.

As part of FNPRM, the FCC is seeking comments on proposals that would make it easier for broadcasters to cut off ATSC 1.0 signals and transition to 3.0 broadcasts.

More specifically, the NPRM would end some simulcasting rules that currently require broadcasters who launch 3.0 broadcasts to also offer 1.0 signals. That would allow broadcasters to make their own decision on when to end ATSC 1.0 transmissions, which in turn could free up bandwidth for new services.

In addition it is seeking comments on a wide range of issues relating to the transition that are covered here.

The current proposals do not include provisions for a firm cutoff date for ATSC 3.0 or a mandate for 3.0-capable receivers.

The FNPRM can be found here.