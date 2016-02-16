NETIA Products at CABSAT 2016

CABSAT 2016 Product Preview

NETIA

Exhibiting With Globecast in Zabeel Hall, ZH4-30

March 8-10, Dubai World Trade Centre

At CABSAT 2016, NETIA will exhibit on booth ZH4-30 in Zabeel Hall with its parent company, Globecast. At the show, NETIA will showcase the full NETIA Media Assist digital audio software suite, which includes radio automation (production, newsroom, scheduling, and playout modules), media asset management, and workflow management solutions. NETIA will highlight new product features that enhance the flexibility and reliability of multichannel FM radio and Web radio playout and new capabilities that enrich multimedia production, as well as mobile and remote production workflows. The company also will demonstrate its ability to integrate complex production ecosystems and simplify the publishing of content and data to the second screen.

AirPlayList 2.0 Module for the NETIA Media Assist Software Suite

Fully integrated into the NETIA Media Assist software suite, the AirPlayList 2.0 module facilitates automated playout of multiple radio channels simultaneously and with guaranteed redundancy. Recognized with a Best of Show Award at IBC2015 by Radio World International, the module makes it easier than ever to launch and maintain new Web radio services. This module provides targeted encoding of audio streams for CDNs such as Shoutcast and Icecast. In parallel to Web radio playout, AirPlayList 2.0 leverages datacasting functionality from the Media Assist AirPush module to deliver associated metadata such as artist, title, album, and many more. The audio-over-IP-compliant module enables users to broadcast using a traditional physical sound card or IP-based virtual drivers, and its intuitive Web-based interface allows users to check the status of media and enables fast, convenient monitoring of playout on each channel. The integration of VST audio processing plugins gives users even greater control over the audio consistency and loudness of each broadcast item.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/NETIA/NETIA_AirPlayList-2.0.jpg

Photo Caption: AirPlayList 2.0 Module for NETIA Media Assist

Company Quote:

"At CABSAT 2016, we will demonstrate how simple it is to introduce and operate broadcast or Web radio channels using our award-winning AirPlayList 2.0 module for NETIA Media Assist. This robust yet highly automated solution addresses key elements of multichannel playout, empowering operators to meet consumers' ever-increasing demand for additional services and content."

-- Jérémie Mekaelian, International Head of Sales at NETIA

Company Overview:

NETIA, a Globecast company and part of Orange, is a leading provider of software solutions that enable efficient management and delivery of audiovisual content to today's full array of media platforms. Relied on by more than 20,000 users in 200 installations in more than 40 countries, NETIA solutions allow content producers and owners to manage content from ingest to delivery, targeting multiplatform outlets including the Internet, VOD, IPTV services, and mobile devices.

NETIA provides radio automation, playout systems, media asset, and workflow management solutions to major radio and television brands and to multimedia groups around the world. Clients include RAI Italy, RTL France, Radio France, RTBF in Belgium, the Associated Press, SBC in Saudi Arabia, Sultanate of Oman Radio, Ertu in Egypt, Qatar Radio, Radio Algerienne, ERTA in Ethiopia, and MediaCorp Singapore. NETIA has its headquarters in France, with offices in North America, Paris, Rome, Sydney, and Singapore, in addition to a global network of professional distribution partners.

Follow NETIA:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/netia.media.software

Twitter: https://twitter.com/netia_sa

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/netia

Suggested Tweet: NETIA Products at CABSAT 2016 - http://goo.gl/2NmyGA